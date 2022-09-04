Child fitness levels and activity have been decreasing worldwide. Photo / 123RF

Today's children are less fit than in previous generations, which won't stand them in good stead as adults in a warmer world. By Nicky Pellegrino.

The heatwave that has persisted during the European summer has taken a toll on people's health. Extreme heat can trigger a range of stress conditions, such as heat stroke, and as the body works extra hard to keep its core temperature at normal levels, it puts strain on the heart, lungs and kidneys.

High temperatures increase the risk of cardiac illness and death, and studies have shown that the burden of heat-related heart attacks is likely to increase with 2-3°C of global warming. So, as the planet warms, future generations will need to be physically fit and maintain optimal cardiovascular health if they are to thrive.

Unfortunately, the opposite is happening, says Shawnda Morrison, a cardiovascular and environmental physiologist. Morrison completed her PhD at the University of Otago and is now based in Slovenia, where she is involved with SLOfit, a longitudinal study of children's physical and motor fitness.

"Every single schoolchild in Slovenia gets tested once a year in April," she says. "They do a battery of fitness tests in their physical education classes, so we have a lot of data."

Child fitness levels and activity have been decreasing worldwide, with a 2018 report from the WHO concluding that 80 per cent of kids aged 11-17 aren't physically active enough. Evidence from SLOfit has shown that this decline accelerated during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"We found the greatest decrease of child fitness in the 30-year record of this longitudinal monitoring, and it was across the board – aerobic fitness, muscular skeletal flexibility, reaction time: all the different components."

Families may have gone out walking together in their neighbourhoods during lockdowns but the intensity of the exercise that kids were getting wasn't high enough to maintain physical fitness compared with the workouts that school PE classes or organised sport would have provided.

Morrison, who is based at the University of Ljubljana's faculty of sport, wanted to look in greater depth at the issue of physical fitness as global temperatures rise. In a review of more than 150 studies, published in the journal Temperature, she found that children's aerobic fitness is 30 per cent lower than that of their parents at the same age.

In the research, she highlights a study of 457 primary school-aged boys in Thailand, which found that overweight youngsters were more than twice as likely to have difficulty regulating their body temperature when exercising outdoors than those of normal weight.

Children thermoregulate a little differently from adults. They sweat less and instead lose heat by increasing blood flow to the skin, a process that can require the heart to work harder. When they are physically fit, their hearts are stronger and able to pump more blood flow per beat, and so their blood vessels will be more reactive and efficient, says Morrison. Plus, there is more chance of them growing up to be fit and active adults who will be better able to tolerate higher temperatures.

"Yet, as the world warms, children are the least fit they have ever been."

How do we turn things around? Morrison has a few ideas.

"We have to build our society around the concept that we need to move our bodies," she says. "That includes mandatory physical education classes in every school taught by physical education teachers. Parents have a huge role to play, especially with children aged 3-10. We need to make physical literacy a priority. If you know how to catch, run, jump, swim and do the basic movement patterns, then you'll enjoy moving. If you don't feel confident, then you may be sedentary your whole life."

She advises no more than one hour of ­recreational screen time a day – and that means any screen – and practises what she preaches. Morrison doesn't own a smartphone and even on hot days this summer has made sure her two young children have had the opportunity to run around in the relative cool of the evening, supplying them with plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

New Zealand, with its great outdoors, is well positioned to make a positive difference for the fitness and future health of our kids, she says.

"But parents need to be extremely diligent to model correct behaviour. And children should not have smartphones."