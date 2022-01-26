Supergirl trailer. Video / YouTube

At age 9 Naomi Kutin became affectionately known as "Supergirl" after she broke a world record by squat lifting 97kg.

Kutin stared lifting just months before her record-breaking attempt, as a way to spend time with her father.

Weighing just 39kg at the time, the 9-year-old from New Jersey broke the world record in the 43kg weight class for women. What made her record even more astounding is that it was formerly held by a held by a 44-year-old German woman, according to the New York Times.

More than a decade later and Kutin, now a student at Rutgers University, is still lifting. The now 20-year-old chronicles her lifting training and achievements regularly on Instagram.

Recently Kutin has also opened up about the impact that powerlifting has had on her body image and self-esteem.

Twelve years after she got her start, Kutin is still lifting, now at Rutgers University. Photo / Instagram

A post from August last year said: "Last week I weighed myself for the first time in a month to see where I am at and was surprised to see that I am currently at my heaviest weight to date due to extra training and protein intake.

"Three years ago this would have crushed me. For years, the number on the scale was everything. Having my weight be VERY public information from the age of 8, in a world where it is otherwise a very taboo topic. it's safe to say my relationship with weight was warped (to say the least)."

Kutin goes on to say that she does not regret getting into powerlifting so young but that she has faced many "challenges", with body image being a big obstacle for her.

"Growing up in a sport that promoted confidence and self-esteem (especially for women), it was extremely confusing and difficult feeling the exact opposite while feeling unable to open up about it," Kutin shared.

Being in the public eye could also have played a part in making Kutin conscious of her appearance. The powerlifting was the subject of an award-winning documentary film, Supergirl.

The 2016 film, by Jessie Auritt, follows Kutin's powerlifting career, while also delving into her Orthodox Jewish family life.