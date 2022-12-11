Cher with her mother, Georgia Holt during an interview with Jay Leno in 2013. Holt died over the weekend following a battle with pneumonia. Photo / Getty Images

Singing legend Cher has announced her mother, Georgia Holt, has died aged 96 after a pneumonia battle.

Cher confirmed Holt’s passing, which comes months after she was rushed to hospital with the illness, in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Cher, 76, said: “Mom is gone”, followed by a frowning emoji.

In September the singer revealed Holt was battling a string of health problems, telling fans: “Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Mom’s Been Sick Off and On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better.”

She reassured her followers the following day with the message:

”Home is the best medicine for her... she’s getting better.”

Cher has also paid tribute to her friend Tina Turner, who is mourning the death of her son Ronnie aged 62 after a cancer battle.

She tweeted: “My heart is breaking 4 My Beloved Friend, Sister Tina, Rest in Ronnie.”

Actress, songwriter and model Holt encouraged her daughter to follow her into showbusiness.

Cher holding her daughter, Chastity, stands next to her mother, Georgia Holt. Photo / Getty Images

She married and divorced six times, including remarrying her first husband, John Sarkisian, 19 years after they divorced. They went on to split again.

Holt and Sarkisian had Cher in 1946. Holt had a second daughter, actress Georganne LaPiere, with her husband John Southnall.

Cher said in an interview to promote her 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher: “My mum is exactly like Rocky. She never gives up!”