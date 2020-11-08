Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Changing the rules: Dick Frizzell on his new book

11 minutes to read

Dick Frizzell has written a history of Western art in his new book Me, According to the History of Art. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand Listener
By: Mark Broatch

Dick Frizzell's new book takes on the entire history of Western art – by repainting it. Mark Broatch asked him why.

Dick Frizzell has written a history of Western art. But in typical Frizzell style,

