Changing the rules: Dick Frizzell on his new book

Dick Frizzell has written a history of Western art in his new book Me, According to the History of Art. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dick Frizzell's new book takes on the entire history of Western art – by repainting it. Mark Broatch asked him why.

Dick Frizzell has written a history of Western art. But in typical Frizzell style, it's a distinctly idiosyncratic selection and he has reproduced almost all of the masterworks, from Mondrian to McCahon, Rembrandt to Warhol, himself, often using only coloured pencils. Hence the title: Me, According to the History of Art.

The 150 or so paintings took Frizzell only about a year to do. He found he could create two a day if he really tried, "especially the Modernist stuff. It didn't take long to do an orange square, you know what I mean?" he says. "Quite hard to think of but quite easy to copy. The Titian would take a bit longer. And then I'd cheat a bit" in the details, he says. The real work was in the writing. Me took seven years.

We're talking in his cluttered but orderly studio/office on Auckland's city fringe, snipped-out images pinned cheek by jowl on the walls, bric-a-brac everywhere, painting gear and canvases along a long table. On his desk lies his latest diary, in which he scrawls in pencil, to type up later. A sturdy bookcase nearby is stuffed with decades of the diaries, albums of landscape photographs and fat books about art, of course, but essays and science as well.

The first question to ask someone who's spent most of a decade writing about and repainting the history of Western art is: are you mad?

"I do like writing and I do obviously like communicating, because this is the third book I've written about art and that. And I seem to be quite good at it. People quite like it. And I do like demystifying. I've discovered that demystifying creates a separate air of mystery in itself. You cannot reduce the mystery if it's real. People said, 'Why don't you write about teaching, why don't you write about why you think like you do?' So, I sat down to look at that: how did we end up where we are? I thought, I'll go back to [Ilam] art school and the first epiphany I had, which was Cubism. And I thought, well, you can't really write about Cubism without writing about Cézanne. Then I thought, you can't really write about Cézanne without … So, I thought: I'll go back to cave art and I'll write my way forwards, right up to now, and see if I can make any sense of this story. And then it became fascinating, because I realised that everyone has their own art history, their own little trail."

He discovered gaps in his knowledge. "I thought I understood Rococo, but when I got to it, I thought, 'I'm going to have to research this.' Then I thought, 'I'll just research the obvious ones.' Mark Stocker [art historian and editor of the book New Zealand Art at Te Papa] said, 'But you didn't mention the Pre-Raphaelites, you haven't mentioned Edward Burne-Jones.' I said, 'Mark, I couldn't give a f--- about the Pre-Raphaelites, really.' I said, 'I can sort of skip them. I'll mention Arnold Böcklin because he's such a nutcase.' And he said, 'What do you mean, a nutcase?' I thought, what do I mean by Arnold Böcklin being a nutcase? What gives me the right even to sit there and merrily say that? Then it started writing itself. And the timelines. And the bad dad jokes."

If your knowledge of art history ended at high school, Böcklin was a 19th-century Swiss painter whose symbolist use of images often chimed with the Pre-Raphaelites, a group of English artists and writers who sought a return to earlier art styles. One 20th-century critic wrote that Böcklin's work – Adolf Hitler was a keen collector – "is one of the most consummate expressions of all that is now disliked about the latter half of the 19th century".

The Renaissance works were tricky. "One of my favourite Titian paintings, Assumption of the Virgin, must be about 3m high. And I'm doing it in coloured pencil at A4. Nuts, really. Half of the detail disappears." But when it's in the book and put through filters, it just looks like a reproduction. The trickiest, if he's pushed, was probably Eugène Delacroix's The Death of Sardanapalus, because the painting was a benchmark for excellence for him and a friend at art school. It was like "tackling a myth".

Mickey Mouse

In fact, Frizzell wasn't going to paint them at all. "I thought I'd just harvest these things off the internet and stick them in the book. But my son-in-law, [artist and academic] Patrick Pound, said, 'No, no, no, no, Dick. If the book ever gets further than New Zealand, you'll just be in total shit.'" Reproductions of images are usually copyrighted. "So I said, 'I'll do Dick Frizzell versions of them', and he thought that was funny. But if you're reading a serious examination of Titian's practice, which I tried to do, if you're looking at a Mickey Mouse version of it by me, it's pointless, isn't it? I said, 'What if I just do coloured-pencil versions?' He said, 'That'll be all right.'" So, Frizzell printed out images, then worked over them with gouache and coloured pencils "until it pops … Then we scan, tweak in Photo­shop and Bob's your uncle." All at A4 size, as they appear in the book.

Now that he was going to paint everything, he thought the book wouldn't need permissions. Which worked up until about 1927, he says, when reproduction copyrights would kick in. Picasso and Warhol's estates, for instance, were fine with a small payment, but some of the "lesser-known" artists' estates "dug their heels in". So, he started making lookalike paintings to fill the gaps. Such as cutting up two paintings by the Fauvist Maurice de Vlaminck, hiding the seams with gouache paint, then "gussying it up" on the computer to make a painting that never existed.

The selection and narrative are entirely his. "I loved putting [Giovanni Battista] Tiepolo next to Jack Kirby of the Marvel Comics." But this means there is no El Greco, no Goya. "I just skidded past them." No Lucian Freud. "I couldn't be bothered. All that mottled flesh. I nearly didn't put Bacon in." No Dalí, Schiele or Kokoschka, no Artemisia Gentileschi – in fact, few women at all. "At one point I've written, if you're waiting for your own favourites, it's not going to happen." There would have been no Raphael had his publisher not insisted, and he went with a simple one: Self-Portrait. He was trying to write more than just a history of art, he says. Caveats aside, it is. It has astute and funny thoughts on the greats, creativity, how to look at art, how to paint.

Survival trick

Originally, he says, Me was a kind of how-to book: how to survive in the art world and how to avoid what fellow artist Don Binney called "falling prey to bitterness and despair". Artists destroy themselves with the stupid rules they make up, he says. "And I discovered after a couple of significant, you know, breakdowns that the survival trick is just to change the rules. They're only bullshit rules, anyway. They don't come down from God or anything. I thought if you make all this shit up, you can just make some more shit up. You change the plan. You adapt. If you think you've got something to offer, obviously that's why we're kind of doing it." If you fall by the wayside, you're not doing much good to anybody, he says, let alone yourself. "The world doesn't ask you to do this. No one owes you a living. And I've worked very hard in my whole career to make sure that I don't look towards art for my living. If I did, you'd be useless, you wouldn't be able to function."

Sales of his originals and prints now provide a steady income. You have to create space and time to do the art, he says. "But there's plenty of time in a day, if you don't f--- around." What is the difference between commerce and art? "Commerce is for everyone else and art is for me." Sometimes people like the art, including Te Papa and the Auckland Art Gallery. "Because you're creating it in that spirit of freedom, and I think that comes through."

Frizzell wrote an earlier "hysterical", stream-of-consciousness draft of the book a couple of years ago. His publisher wrote back: "I think there's something there. But I think half the book is still in your head." That was right, he says. Luckily, he was aided by a three-month fellowship at Henderson House in Alexandra last year with his wife, Jude. "And I got the other half of the book out of my head – literally."

Henderson House Trust chairman and artist Grahame Sydney told the Otago Daily Times that Frizzell "has been a major and popular force since the late 1970s, when he arrived fully formed on the fine art scene from his successful commercial art life, and has continued to stir the art pot ever since, often surprising the art establishment with his restless explorations of times and styles, his disdain for curatorial dictatorship and his remarkable graphic and painterly skills".

About that disdain and pot-stirring. In a 2018 interview he said: "Nothing's sacred. Everything's up for grabs. Never ask permission." Does he still believe that? "Yeah, I do. Sometimes it's polite, couth, to ask permission. But it is easier to get forgiveness than permission, as they say. You can get over-concerned with doing the right thing. It can become counterproductive to the impulse. I think if you've done your homework and lived a relatively decent life, you can trust your impulse to be fairly pure. You have to risk impurity, really. And if there's not enough impurity around, I'll go and make it." These days, it could be called cultural appropriation. "Well, I did it, with the Tiki show." He was, at best, called cheeky or naive for depicting in his 1992 exhibition Māori motifs in a variety of art styles, including Cubism, art deco and comics. Art writer Robert Leonard was critical, but also wrote: "Frizzell paints tiki knowing that they are contentious; he paints them in order to enter the debate. His works are about appropriation in a way [Gordon] Walters' works never were." And: "He may know next to nothing about Māori culture, but Frizzell sure knows a lot about being a Pākehā." The appropriation charge has never quite gone away. In a review of a 2017 show, one arts website talked about his "unending colonialism".

"These days it's got even weirder," says Frizzell. "Now there are almost professional groups on the prowl, looking for people who are being naughty. I never go looking for trouble. It just turns up." Is it an artist's role to push against the pieties? It sounds vainglorious, he says, but it does seem to come with the territory.

Not herky-jerky

Even though painting the history of Western art may seem a little mad, such reworking and serious poking of fun is pretty much what Frizzell has always done. "It is. It's slowly becoming clear to me that it's not such a herky-jerky ride as I thought." If he ever feels as if he's running out of ideas, a trick is to ask: what would Dick Frizzell do? When he's not writing more books – he is working on a couple of ideas – there is always another landscape to do, he says. His interest in them proved real, but "god, they're hard to do". He rarely paints native bush, preferring landscapes dominated by burn-off and pasture, new trees and nude hills. It isn't a political thing, he says. "I just can't be bothered with all that bush." Funnily enough, these works are now used in schools to talk about ecology, he says. But he hates issues. "I despise people who prop up their shabby artworks with these cheap polemics." Your belief system will leak out, he says. "If you're going to write something or sing something or paint something, you're going to be making a political point, somehow. It will be there just because you're responding to the moment."

Staying authentic, then. But what is authenticity? "It's a pure heart and an open mind. Trying to look with your eyes, not with your head all the time." He once taught a group of farmers how to paint, and because they were practical men, they listened without prejudice and accepted that, for instance, a white barn on its shady side is actually dark grey. "Maybe that's all an artist's job is: to keep people looking." l

Me, According to the History of Art, by Dick Frizzell (Massey University Press, $65), is available now.