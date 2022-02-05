Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a meeting with Galway Community Circus performers, local artists and young musicians on March 5, 2020 in Galway, Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is set to embark on a solo overseas trip.

Kensington Palace has revealed that Catherine will pay a two-day visit to the Danish capital Copenhagen without her husband Prince William on February 22 and 23 in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

During the trip, the duchess will pay tribute to the historic ties between Britain and Denmark and will be received by the nation's monarch Queen Margrethe II – who is celebrating her Golden Jubilee this year.

The 40-year-old royal - who was known as Kate Middleton before marrying Prince William - will also join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to visit a project which works to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence and use the trip as a fact-finding mission for her Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.

It marks the first time that Catherine will bring the initiative onto the international stage and she hopes to learn from Denmark – which is widely recognised as a global leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.

Kensington Palace said: "During her visit, Her Royal Highness will spend time learning about how Denmark has created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life.

"Her programme will focus on innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as their parents and wider communities surrounding them."

In a personal tweet from her and William's Kensington Royal account, Catherine said: "Looking forward to learning from experts, parents and practitioners about Denmark's approach to early childhood later this month.

"Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life."

The duchess ended the message with the Danish words "Pa snarligt gensyn", which translates as "See you soon" and the letter "C" to denote a personal tweet.