Moana Multi Floral tablecloth, about $286, and enamel salad servers (set of two), about $70, bonnieandneil.com.au

Moana Multi Floral tablecloth, about $286, and enamel salad servers (set of two), about $70, bonnieandneil.com.au

Bring a pop of joy and optimism to everyday living and Dad’s special day with mood-lifting colour

Fazeek tableware, from $59 (glass straws), theaxe.co.nz

Fazeek tableware, from $59 (glass straws), theaxe.co.nz

Go Pillow Beach Bundle (includes pillow, water resistant cover and towelling bag), $299, hyoumankind.co.nz

Go Pillow Beach Bundle.

Designers Guild cushion, $195, smallacorns.co.nz

Designers Guild cushion, $195, smallacorns.co.nz

Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Coffee Machine, $297, andoo.co.nz

Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Coffee Machine.

Blend artwork, $600, annafrances.co.nz

Blend artwork, $600, annafrances.co.nz

WRPD Runner, $270, newbalance.co.nz

WRPD Runner.

Ceramics artwork, $300, annafrances.co.nz

Ceramics artwork.

Marimekko tea towel, $59 a pair, boltofcloth.com

Marimekko tea towel.

Odile Crossbody bag, $369, saben.co.nz

Odile Crossbody bag.

Portable charcoal barbecue by Heston Blumenthal, $279, andoo.co.nz

Portable charcoal barbecue by Heston Blumenthal, $279, andoo.co.nz

One Of A Kind tumbler, $40, smallacorns.co.nz

One Of A Kind tumbler.

Stone chess set, $269, tradeaid.org.nz

Stone chess set.

Moana Multi Floral tablecloth, about $286, and enamel salad servers (set of two), about $70, bonnieandneil.com.au

Moana Multi Floral tablecloth, about $286, and enamel salad servers (set of two), about $70, bonnieandneil.com.au

Blue Interstellar art print by Anne Nowak, $169, theaxe.co.nz

Blue Interstellar art print.

Wing It dress, $280, hej-hej.co

Wing It dress.

Moustache chair, $1120 each, desseinparke.com

Moustache chair.

Moustache stool, $860, desseinparke.com

Moustache stool.

Tea towel, $27, fatherrabbit.com

Father Rabbit tea towel.

Fog linen trays (small, medium, large), from $42, fatherrabbit.com

Fog linen trays.

Marimekko bath towel, $87, boltofcloth.com

Marimekko bath towel.

Beach Day artwork, $700, annafrances.co.nz

Beach Day artwork, $700, annafrances.co.nz

Batched Espresso Martini, $49.99, batched.co.nz

Batched Espresso Martini.

Black Robin Rare Gin, $84.95 ($5 from each online purchase is donated to charities protecting New Zealand’s flora, fauna, and wildlife), simplypure.co.nz

Black Robin Rare Gin, $84.95 ($5 from each online purchase is donated to charities protecting New Zealand’s flora, fauna, and wildlife), simplypure.co.nz

Murano glasses, $220 each, desseinparke.com

Murano glasses.

Beldi wine glass, from $13.90, fatherrabbit.com

Beldi wine glass, from $13.90, fatherrabbit.com

STOCKISTS: andoo.co.nz; annafrances.co.nz; batched.co.nz; boltofcloth.com; bonnieandneil.com.au; desseinparke.com; fatherrabbit.com; hej-hej.co;hyoumankind.co.nz; newbalance.co.nz; saben.co.nz; simplypure.co.nz; smallacorns.co.nz; theaxe.co.nz; tradeaid.org.nz

STYLIST: Leanne Moore