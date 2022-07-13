Can you find the fruit? Kiwi puzzle will test your skills

Can Kiwis spot kiwis hidden amongst kiwi?
A fiendishly clever brainteaser from Hungarian cartoonist Dudolf combines two Aotearoa icons to test even the most eagle-eyed player.
The cartoonist, real name Gergely Dudas, has released a puzzle on his website that challenges viewers to find the four kiwifruits in a mass of our national bird.
If you struggled to solve it, here's the solution.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
SPOILER ALERT
Read More
- Less than 1% of people can ace this puzzle test - NZ ...
- Can you solve these brain-busting riddles?...
- Game of phones: The brain teaser breaking the internet ...
- How many triangles can you see? Brainteaser leaves ...
- Is this snowflake puzzle the trickiest brainteaser ...
- World's shortest IQ test - and most people fail it ...