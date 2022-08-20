A cafe owner's proposal for menstruating staff has not been well received. Photo / stock image

A cafe owner's proposal for menstruating staff has not been well received. Photo / stock image

An Australian cafe owner has been slammed after stating he wants his female staff to wear a red sticker while they are on their period.

Speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O show in Sydney, the man named Anthony discussed the controversial proposal and stated that he had problems with a female staff member who was having "women's issues".

The manager stated that the woman was "emotionally stressed and hormonal" due to being on her period – and so he had come up with a solution.

Anthony said he thought it was a good idea for his female staff to wear a red sticker during "that time of the month" so that he could identify when they needed "extra space".

Jackie O was shocked by the cafe manager's idea. Photo / The Kyle and Jackie O Show

"It's very difficult for guys to understand when someone's going through a bit of a rough patch," he began.

"So we had an issue between two staff that developed in front of customers, and we've got an outsourced HR company that we use.

"And the outcome resulted in the female staff member explaining that her reaction was due to women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal and all of that.

"So in order to avoid that, we thought it would be a good idea to wear a red sticker if you're going through a period and just need a bit of understanding or space."

Kyle then interjected to ask how big the size of the sticker would be so they could know "what we're dealing with".

"It could have a little smiley face on it to keep it looking friendly," he explained.

Jackie O was audibly shocked at the proposal and could be heard gasping, and asked the guest to clarify exactly what he meant.

"Wait so, you actually want your female staff to wear a sticker that is letting staff know that they're having their period?" she said, bursting into laughter.

"Yes, staff and customers," the man confirmed.

"It sounds weird, but I sort of get it," Kyle added.

"But why do you want customers to know?"

The radio hosts' listeners weren't too impressed with the concept either. Photo / Instagram

The cafe owner went on to state that menstruating women wearing a red sticker would be like when a learner driver sticks an L-plate on their car.

"Well, the way I see the whole thing is, if someone is learning to drive a car right, they stick an L-plate on the car," the caller said.

"That's not for their benefit, it's for the people around them to give them some space and not toot the horn, and stress the person out.

"So it's the same idea, just for women's issues."

After a moment of stunned silence, Jackie O slammed the idea as "humiliating".

"No that's kind of humiliating, women don't want to have it advertised that 'hey I'm on my period,'" she said.

"And they certainly wouldn't want customers knowing that."

The radio hosts asked the public to call in with their opinions about the situation.

"Anthony mate, seriously you're a misogynist hardcore dude, you've got mummy issues," a caller named Darren blasted.

"Oh my god, you are seriously the most insensitive d**kwad I have ever heard of," another listener named Bella said.

"Everyone in your world is so backward and I hope everyone who knows you is ashamed."