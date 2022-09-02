Emma Clair was left devastated when her bridesmaid ran off with NZ$5585 two weeks before her wedding. Photo / screenshot

A woman has shocked her viewers after taking to TikTok to share a jaw-dropping tale about her alleged "bridesmaid from hell".

The former bride shared the story on social media and left her followers shocked after "spilling the tea" on what she claims happened in the lead-up to her wedding.

The TikTok user captioned the heated video "thought it was about time to share this story" before getting into the tale of what she claims occurred.

The woman claims her former friend and bridesmaid took A$5000 ($5585) meant for hen's night accommodation and then "did a runner".

"I had this friend once, and we were super close, we literally did everything together," she began.

"We were inseparable. Now, because we were such good friends, I decided to make her a bridesmaid back in 2019 because I was marrying the love of my life.

"So the time had come when my bridesmaids were starting to organise my hen's weekend, which was set to be in March 2020.

"Each bridesmaid had a different role, and this bridesmaid in particular, her role was to book the accommodation and be in charge of all the money.

"I say all the money because we didn't have just a hen's night, we had a whole hen's weekend that went for over three days.

"So, it was a lot of money from a lot of people, so I think it ended up being just over $5000."

The woman went on to explain that everything was "going smoothly" and seemed to be on track, up until two weeks before their planned hen's weekend.

"I got a message from her and she was starting all this drama," she explained.

"I was like, 'This is really odd.' And then I started getting messages from all my other bridesmaids being like, 'Hey don't want to alarm you, but this particular person is starting drama in the bridesmaid group, and we're not sure what to do about it.'

"This went on for a couple of hours, before my bridesmaids actually contacted me, and said they were starting to stress out, because she had stopped replying to them and also stopped replying to me."

Concerned about the aloof bridesmaid's behaviour, the bride's wedding party and husband-to-be claim they decided to contact the place they were meant to be staying directly to check on the details.

"My husband and my other bridesmaids took it upon themselves to call the accommodation and see if they could change the name over," she said.

"But when they called, the lady said, 'I'm sorry, you actually don't have a booking that weekend. We have a family coming in that weekend.'

"She never actually booked the accommodation. At this point we were stressing out.

"We didn't have the money to book another accommodation, but we also couldn't get a hold of her to get our money back that she was in charge of.

"We got in contact with her mum, and without even flinching, she transferred us the $5000 with no questions asked.

"While all this was happening, we heard nothing from her, and realised she had blocked us on everything.

"Once we got the money back, we managed to book an epic hen's weekend, and I'm so grateful.

"Since this all happened in 2020, we have not heard from her, or seen her. She's literally fallen off the face of the earth."