A US bride has gone viral after declaring what she won't be including in her wedding day. Photo / 123rf

When it comes to weddings, there's a never-ending list of traditions you can take part in, like wearing something blue or the father of the bride walking her down the aisle.

But one US bride has gone viral after revealing her very firm list of rules for her upcoming wedding – including the "gross" tradition she refuses to take part in.

In a TikTok video, Jasmine Cruz has shared her "very real" list of guidelines for her wedding, set to take place later this year.

One of her rules was there be no garter toss, with Cruz saying the tradition was "gross".

"I already have to kiss a man in public in front of all these people. Now you want him to go under my dress and pretend to … ," she said, making gagging noises.

Another one of her rules was having no children attend her wedding, however, Cruz did have some "exceptions" to the stipulation.

Children over the age of 15 could attend, as well as the kids of guests who had come from out of town to be at her wedding and didn't have anyone who could mind them.

Guests were also not allowed to wear white, with Cruz adding: "My bridesmaids have specific instructions already to dump a whole bottle of red wine on you, so let's just avoid that."

As for the bridesmaids they could pick what they wanted to wear, as long as it was in the colour Cruz had chosen for them.

She also warned that "if you weren't invited" then "you're not welcome".

"I will specifically write on the invitation how many plus-ones you get, and that's it," she said.

"Don't bring random people to my wedding."

Cruz revealed in a follow-up video that she wanted guests to take advantage of her hospitality at the reception.

"We're paying so much money for an open bar … I want you drunk, I want you wasted," she said.

She also planned to treat people working at the wedding "as guests" when they were on their breaks.

"They can eat, they can drink, obviously don't get too wasted until the job is done … take home a party favour, take home a centrepiece if you want. You are a guest," Cruz explained.

And her last rule was something all brides would probably agree with: Don't outshine the newlyweds on their big day.

"If you're pregnant, keep it to yourself. If you want to propose, keep that to yourself. Do not come to my wedding day taking the attention away from me and my man," Cruz said. "My bridesmaids, you don't want to mess with them, they're scary."

Both videos have gotten over two million views, with many in agreement with her rules.

"Love the no garter rule, it's a really disturbing thing to do in front of family," one person commented.

"The garter is so weird, they made me get up and try to catch it at my sister's wedding, like I would want to do that," another said.

Others said they "love her list" and would "100 per cent agree with the kids thing".

"If they're younger than like 13 then they're not gonna care what is going on and would be bored," one wrote.

After both videos went viral, Cruz told People she had been shocked by the reaction to her lists.

She was surprised to "have so many people upset at what I thought was common sense", like her rules on "not wearing white, limiting plus ones".

"I did not expect it to go viral at all. I post videos for fun on TikTok and sometimes they get a couple of thousand views and then the next day nothing," Cruz said.