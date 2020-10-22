Bride dies after botched pre-wedding liposuction

Coco Siew, 23, died after undergoing pre-wedding liposuction treatment. Photo / Supplied

A bride-to-be has died after a botched pre-wedding liposuction procedure performed by an unlicensed salon.

Coco Siew Zhi Sing was rushed to hospital after starting to feel unwell during her treatment. She died just hours later.

After claiming she "wanted to look good for her big day," the 23-year-old model had visited the salon in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur to have fat removed from her arms.

But after having an anaesthetic injection, it is alleged the young bride-to-be started having convulsions.

"After our repeated questioning, the person in charge of the salon finally revealed that they were not licensed to conduct such medical procedures, but were licensed only for normal beauty treatments," her brother Xiao Mingan told local media.

"The beautician who performed the procedure for my sister did not have a professional licence."

Xiao said his sister led an extremely healthy lifestyle and had come first in an Asian modelling competition in 2014.

"I hope my sister's experience will serve as a warning to many young women."