As the mornings get cooler, a fortifying and nutritious breakfast will put some pep in your step for the day ahead

Pea pancakes. Photo / Rachael Hale-McKenna

Pea pancakes

Serves 2-3

1½ cups peas, blanched in salted water and refreshed

2 large eggs, separated

3 Tbsp flour

2 Tbsp chopped mint

1 spring onion, chopped

¼ tsp salt

Black pepper

Oil and butter, for frying

Herbs (mint, parsley, coriander, microgreens, pea shoots), to serve

1 avocado, chopped

50g feta, chopped

Poached eggs, to serve (optional)

1. Blend 1 cup of the peas with the egg yolks, flour, mint, spring onion, salt and a good grind of black pepper until just incorporated. Stir in the ½ cup of peas.

2. In a separate bowl whisk the egg whites until just stiff. Fold into the pea batter.

3. Heat a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add a little oil and a knob of butter and fry spoonfuls of the mix until golden on both sides.

4. Top pancakes with herbs, avocado, feta and poached eggs, if desired.

Recipe / Jo Elwin

Apple, walnut, oat and quinoa porridge. Photo / Rachael Hale-McKenna

Apple and walnut oat and quinoa porridge

Serves 2

1 cup steel-cut oats

½ cup quinoa

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1½ cups milk or water

Pinch salt

1 apple, grated

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp honey

2 Tbsp chopped, toasted walnuts

Blueberry syrup

1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

¼ cup honey

1. Soak oats and quinoa in 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar and plenty of water overnight.

2. Drain and rinse the oats and quinoa. This mix can be stored in the fridge for a few days. It makes 4-6 servings.

3. For a two-person serve, bring ⅔ cup oat and quinoa mix, milk and salt to the boil. Stir in apple, cinnamon and honey, turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly until mixture is thick. Add more milk if you like your porridge wetter.

4. Meanwhile bring the blueberries to the boil with honey, then remove from the heat.

5. Stir the walnuts through the porridge, spoon into bowls and top with blueberry syrup. Serve with milk or cream for pouring.

Recipe / Jo Elwin

Spiced citrus English muffins. Photo / Rachael Hale-McKenna

Spiced citrus English muffins

Serves 2

2 oranges

1 grapefruit

3 Tbsp maple syrup

2 eggs

2 Tbsp cream

2 tsp sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp turmeric

Pinch nutmeg

3-4 English muffins

Oil and butter, for frying

Yoghurt, for serving

1. Zest one of the oranges. Place zest in a bowl. Cut the orange and grapefruit flesh into segments and heat gently with maple syrup until just boiling. Turn off heat.

2. Beat the eggs, cream, sugar, cinnamon, turmeric and nutmeg into the orange zest.

3. Soak muffin splits in egg mixture for 30 seconds on each side and fry in a little oil and butter until brown on both sides.

4. Serve stacked with orange and grapefruit segments and syrup and a dollop of yoghurt.

Recipe / Jo Elwin