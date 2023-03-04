Bradley Cooper took his mother and flatmate Gloria Campano to the Oscars last year. Photo / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper took his mother and flatmate Gloria Campano to the Oscars last year. Photo / Getty Images

There’s a surprising detail you may not know about one of the world’s most famous actors.

Bradley Cooper, who’s worth a cool $US100 million ($A143) – so has all the money available to splash on multiple properties around the globe – still lives with his mother Gloria Campano.

And the World’s Sexiest Man 2011 wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 48-year-old actor also frequently brings his mother on to the red carpet as his date, and even starred alongside her in a commercial for T-Mobile which aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

Their bond is so strong that the American Hustle star simply doesn’t care what others may think about it.

Cooper invited his mother to live with him 10 years ago following the death of his father Charles Cooper, as he was worried she would feel lonely.

“We’re surviving,” he told Details magazine in a 2013 interview about why they made the move.

“Both of us. Let’s face it: It’s probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It’s life.”

He has always been extremely close to his parents, and his father’s cancer diagnosis came as a shock. He tried to help his father and towards the end as his death approached, the actor moved in to the family home so they could spend more time together.

He said his father’s death severely affected them.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us,” he said. “It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped.”

He said living together has its challenges but is worth it.

“And we need each other. So here we are. But don’t get me wrong. It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room.

“But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”

Gloria Campano, Bradley Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk. Photo / Getty Images

It wasn’t the first time he talked about their living situation – he previously told Esquire that he enjoyed having her live with him.

He also spoke of taking his dad to an Eagles playoff game on a Sunday and he died the following Saturday. He then moved his mother in with him in LA, which he said brought them closer together than ever.

“I love having her,” he said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”







