Boy hurls thick shake at McDonald's worker before adult throws him out the door

A young boy has been caught on camera throwing a thickshake at McDonald's employee in a vile tantrum shared on Instagram by a bystander.

Footage has been posted to Instagram of the boy terrorising a woman while she worked at the fast-food outlet, yelling at her and then throwing the milk drink at her.

The boy then walks around the serving area before jumping on the counter.

Witnesses can be seen turning their heads round from a nearby table before one muscular man picks the child up and drags him out the door.

The mess on the McDonald's floor. Photo / Supplied

Stills of the video show a huge mess all over the floor of the McDonald's, which is believed to be in Western Australia.

More than 15,000 people have viewed the clip in the hours since it was uploaded and it has attracted more than 3000 comments from angry viewers.

"How hard can it be to respect your elders," one Instagram user wrote. Another user wrote, "That's what he gets for being so disrespectful."

Boy is grabbed by a furious adult bystander. Photo / Supplied

Even NRL player Joey Leilua commented, "Unlucky" with a laughing emoji.