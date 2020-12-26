Bondi restaurant apologises to backpacker over outfit deemed 'not acceptable'

Martina Corradi took to Facebook to ask whether people thought her outfit was "acceptable" for a restaurant. Photo / Supplied

A popular Bondi restaurant has apologised to an Italian backpacker for "embarrassing and offending" the woman over her choice of outfit.

North Bondi Fish was slammed on social media after refusing to serve Martina Corradi and her boyfriend on Thursday because of her "revealing" outfit.

Shocked and offended by the way she was treated, Corradi posted about her experience on Facebook.

The restaurant has since backflipped spectacularly, today issuing a public apology to Corradi, who wore linen pants, high heels and a bralet top to the restaurant when she visited on Thursday.

On Saturday, North Bondi Fish general manager Gemma Swanson said the restaurant had apologised to Corradi over the "error of judgment" and offered her a free meal, according to the Daily Mail.

"We have reviewed the incident and acknowledge that it was an error of judgment to ask Martina and her partner to leave the restaurant," Swanson told the publication.

"We have since contacted Martina, apologised for the error in judgment and invited her and her partner back to enjoy lunch or dinner on us.

"We uphold a casual dress code and it is clear that Martina should not have been asked to leave.

"As a result, we will be retraining all of our staff and management on our protocols including dress code.

"We pride ourselves in welcoming everyone to enjoy the North Bondi Fish experience."

The incident first attracted attention after Corradi, who is a fitness model and personal trainer, posted about it on the Bondi Local Loop Facebook group to ask what people thought of the outfit and if it was inappropriate.

"I just want an opinion from outside ... because I felt very embarrassed and offended at the same time," she posted.

"We did the sign in and we took a sit [sic] at the terrace outside, under the sun. The waitress as soon as I took a sit [sic] she said that I'm not well dressed and this is not acceptable to stay in a place like that.

"Me and my boyfriend we looked at her and we didn't know what to say. We were shocked!"

Most people seemed to agree there was nothing wrong with the outfit.

One woman wrote: "Nope you look just fine – ESPECIALLY for the context of Bondi Beach restaurant!! And its dumb if people are offended by a little boob flesh showing, if you were flat would they then be OK with this look?? I hate having to be conscious just because my breasts look great."

Another added: "Ridic, you look great – it would be inappropriate for the office but not restaurant by the beach."

One woman even commented: "If you were a blonde Australian girl with an Instagram following in that outfit it would have been a different story."

While some guessed her top too closely resembled lingerie and that was why staff called it into question, most agreed the woman was treated unprofessionally (even if it did violate the restaurant's dress code).