Blood supermoon will cause a lot of relationships to break up

Which parts of NZ will be able to catch a glimpse of the blood supermoon. Video / MetService

Which parts of NZ will be able to catch a glimpse of the blood supermoon. Video / MetService

Have you ever heard of the saying – Mercury is in retrograde? Well, not only will it be happening next week, but May 26 also marks a supermoon and total lunar eclipse.

And all three combined will pose a "tremendous amount of emotion" for every star sign – in particular the three fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Supermoons are rare enough, but the rarer combination of a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse is why this event is called a super blood moon.

It is visually breathtaking, with a spectacular reddish hue up above when the earth casts its shadow across the moon during its eclipse phase.

However, it's also a time we need to be very mindful of our emotions, Australia's intuitive astrologer and spiritual adviser Rose Smith told news.com.au.

Is your future in the stars? Photo / Michael Craig

"Full moons ordinarily can bring out the 'crazy' in people, but we can expect people doing crazier things than usual — and this can be attributed to pent up emotional tension," she says.

"People should be trying to release this tension around the super blood moon in healthy ways, sitting with their feelings and endeavouring not to deny them.

"Especially women, generally speaking, traditionally we hold in emotion and make excuses for other people."

Smith said the lunar phenomena would also have some special flow-on effects for certain star signs.

"As the total lunar eclipse and super blood moon are in Sagittarius, it could be a particularly emotional time for fire signs Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

"Fire signs are going to be more affected than rest of us, but we will all be affected in some way."

Here is the cloud forecast across Aotearoa in anticipation for tonight's #SuperBloodMoon 🌑🔴



Many areas have a good chance of seeing the moon!



Gisborne and Hawke's Bay look mostly cloud in an onshore flow.



Wairarapa, Fiordland and eastern Northland will be partly cloudy. ^Ash pic.twitter.com/Qa0wxpXO3z — MetService (@MetService) May 25, 2021

She said fire signs usually have very fiery emotions and because Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, Jupiter wants to be free, expand, grow and explore, and won't let anything get in its way.

"There's going to be a great push for Sagittarians and other fire signs to get rid of toxic situations and relationships.

"A lot of relationships are going to break up in this period – all signs, everybody will be affected – but fire signs will bear the brunt of it."

Smith said you will find that the side of you that doesn't want to be in the relationship "pop out", adding that people need to take a deep breath and try to think before they speak.

"Because there is going to be a lot of logical consequences to actions.

"On the other hand, water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are looking fortunate, with more balance coming into their lives. They could be feeling divinely inspired [see full breakdown below].

"Depending what house your star sign is in, behaviours, arguments, past traumas – may all come to the forefront. It's a time to deal with issues but be mindful of channelling them in a healthy and appropriate way."

Triple threat

The lunar eclipse will occur during the full moon on May 26, and it will be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019.

It happens when the moon is fully obscured by earth's shadow, giving it a reddish hue.

The super blood moon event is also known as the Full Flower Moon due to flowers blooming around this time in America.

Smith said there are other astrological influences to consider moving into June, with Mercury being in retrograde from May 29 to June 22 and a solar eclipse on June 10. Additionally, planets Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune are also going into retrograde.

"Mercury retrogrades are about miscommunications and misunderstandings in relationships and problems with technology – so back up your devices for one," Smith advises.

"Relationships can also be tested – treat each situation anew. Don't let the weight of previous relationships overly influence you, thinking you know what the other person is going to do or say. It's important to give the other person room to move.

"There's also a strong possibility of travel and scheduling issues. Signing contracts and making important decisions now can mean they have to been changed at a later date."

Smith said the solar eclipse in Gemini – which is an air sign – is all about masculine principles.

"Women have inner masculine forces and it's time to be more proactive, independent and externally focused so they can get more of what they want in the world."

Star signs most affected by Mercury retrograde will be Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Smith said they will need to have a good handle on their emotions.

Your horoscope

Aries (March 21 to April 19): The supermoon is encouraging you to broaden your horizons by making your life larger in some way. Perhaps you're thinking about studying or travel. Your spiritual journey could also take the driver's seat in your life now and you may be a little surprised about your spiritual side.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Issues may arise about shared resources and other people's money. Taxes, superannuation, inheritances and joint assets might be on your mind. There might also be a strong desire for union and deeper intimacy with another person. Relationships can be rejuvenated now.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Important connections such as a marriage or business partner might be on your mind. Transformation comes with issues that need to be dealt with in close relationships. There might also be some legalities or problems with someone you don't see eye to eye with. It's time to sort out these issues.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Your everyday habits or work changes in some way. Daily life could get a bit of a shakeup, but this is needed to get you thinking about how to improve your life. Your health or wellbeing could also be affected which could prompt you to take better care of yourself. Change your diet and your exercise regime.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Your creativity gets a shake up and you realise just how brilliant you can be! Even if you suffer from writer's block or it feels like your creative well has run dry, this is happening to get you to focus on your inner life. You may also have more dealings with children or your own inner child. Your romantic life could also change, and this is probably overdue.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): There is transformation around your home or your family. Do ensure you attend to any necessary repairs before they get worse. But there could be a silver lining here because you may improve your home in the process of rectifying faults. Regarding your family, change is likely, perhaps children leave home or changes take place in some way.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): There could be changes in your local area which somehow affect you. Perhaps there are things like road works or additional traffic. You may be thinking of studying or running lots of errands around your local community. Issues could also arise with siblings or distant family members. With Mercury retrograde, the lunar eclipse and the supermoon, you're really quite likely to have issues with miscommunications, technology and delays around travel. Back up all your devices.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): There's transformation around your money, especially the money you earn. It's time to protect and secure your possessions. You may also experience changes around other things you value, perhaps your belief systems. Watch you don't overspend or waste money on a whim. Buy practical things you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): It's all about you! It's time to re-examine what you believe, especially about you! What do you really want in life? You may be more perceptive than usual and get some extraordinary insight into your life, even if your thoughts are a little cloudy at the moment. Take some time out, especially if your emotions are all over the shop.

Capricorn (December 22nd to January 19): You may feel more sensitive than usual and unusually intuitive. Right now, you probably need more quiet time alone so you can reflect on your life. Transformational changes from deep down emerge now so it's a great time to meditate and watch your dreams as you are changing.

Aquarius (January 20th to February 18): You may need a deeper sense of community and connection with others now. Group efforts and community events, especially with women are likely. Your friends, groups and connections are transforming so let go of the past and embrace the future. New people are entering your life.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There's transformation in your career zone and if you're not enjoying work that makes your heart sing you may consider leaving and finding another job. Your reputation and social status is also changing, so do be careful not to overshare online, especially if you're looking for work. If you stay in the same job, it might be changing - there could be some sort of shakeup regarding procedures or administration.