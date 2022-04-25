Blake Lively arrives at Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party at Zero Bond on April 23, 2022 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

She may have given birth to three children but Blake Lively looks as fit as ever.

The 34-year-old US actress stepped out to attend supermodel Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday in New York at the weekend, where she wore a tight pink mini dress.

The Gossip Girl star, who shares three daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her incredible figure in the tiny frock, which she teamed with red suede heels and a matching clutch.

Lively wore her signature blonde hair out in loose waves and wore minimal make-up for the occasion, which was held at NYC hotspot Zero Bond.

Blake Lively stepped out in New York for the birthday celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

Elsewhere, Gigi dressed to impress as the guest of honour in a white lace suit set fit with a corset, high-waisted pants and jacket.

Her sister, fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, wore a navy blue mini skirt and matching vest, accessorising with thigh-high black boots.

Emily Ratajowski joined the host of models who attended the star-studded bash, wearing a cut-out neon watermelon-coloured slip dress.

A notable absentee was Gigi's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Lively wore a pink mini dress with red accessories. Photo / Getty Images

The pair are understood to have split in October last year, though have never made a statement about their separation.

Malik was charged that month with four counts of 'Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose' from a September 29 incident involving Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Malik was at the home he shared with Gigi and their one-year-old daughter, Khai, in Pennsylvania on September 29 before an argument broke out.

He allegedly "called Yolanda a f***ing Dutch s**t," and commanded her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter."

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th Birthday. Photo / Getty Images

Malik then allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," though the singer has denied any sort of physical contact.

According to court documents, the UK native then screamed at Gigi, the mother of their one-year-old daughter Khai, to: "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house."

Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party at Zero Bond. Photo / Getty Images

A statement by Malik "adamantly" denied Yolanda's "false allegations" that he struck her during an argument.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wanted to create "a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," adding that the incident "was and still should be a private matter."