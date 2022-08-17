Royal commentator Angela Levin claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are very determined to show that their way is the best way". Photo / Getty Images

A royal expert claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working to create "an alternative, woke royal family".

Angela Levin, the author of several royal biographies, made the claim amid a series of tweets about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to the UK, according to the New York Post.

Levin questioned the "odd" timing of the couple's visit.

"Harry and Meghan coming to UK for 'charities close to their hearts.' Will the Queen be in Balmoral, and William in USA for Earthshot? Is this part of an attempt at an alternative Royal Family?" she tweeted. "Odd time otherwise before H's 'bombshell' memoir."

Levin also took aim at the public nature of the trip considering the security concerns Prince Harry has previously expressed.

"Surely if anyone is scared for their safety, they should keep what they are doing and where secret. Otherwise it's more hypocrisy," she tweeted.

Levin told the Daily Mail she believes the Sussexes are trying to create an "alternative" royal family.

Levin claims Meghan Markle feels "enormous bitterness and resentment towards the royal family". Photo / Getty Images

"I've thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them," she said.

"They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way."

Levin believes Markle "doesn't like losing" and "feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the royal family for not letting her modernise the royal family".

The Sussexes are due to travel to the UK next month, with scheduled visits at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the Well Child Awards. The couple are also travelling to Germany to kick off the next Invictus Games.

They last visited the UK in June to attend celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.