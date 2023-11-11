This TikTok user's dating theory could determine whether or not your relationship will last. Video / @alyssacardib

A woman has taken to TikTok to reveal a dating theory which she says will help determine whether a relationship will last or not.

Alyssa posted a clip on the video-sharing platform to say she was shocked people hadn’t heard about the “bird test” theory before, reports news.com.au.

“It never fails – and if you don’t know what the bird test is, [it’s] something that will predict whether a relationship will be successful. Usually in a romantic context,” she shared in a now-viral TikTok video which has gained more than 1.9 million views.

The 23-year-old revealed she uses the theory often with friends and family, and always informs them if they have passed the test.

“I’ll give you an example. I met this girl and we were becoming newer friends, and we went to Starbucks,” she shared.

“We were sitting at this table and there was a woodpecker out the window, so I pointed it out. This girl whipped around so quickly, and for the next 10 minutes we stared out the window, and we just watched this woodpecker go at this tree while we Googled random facts about woodpeckers.”

“It never fails – and if you don’t know what the bird test is, [it's] something that will predict whether a relationship will be successful." Photo / 123RF

She went on to reveal why their reaction was significant.

Alyssa explained that if you’re with someone and you say something that could be deemed silly or irrelevant, and the person you’re with reacts with curiosity, this means you might be in it for the long haul.

“That’s a really good sign. It means your relationship is gonna last. But if they blow you off, it means the opposite.”

Many of her followers compared the theory to the “bid for connection” theory proposed by Dr John Gottman, for which he conducted a study with newlyweds and assessed them for six years.

He then revealed a list of small connection prompts that assisted the couples in building their emotional intimacy, which can be anything from “Pay attention to what I say” and “How do I look?” to “Did you see that bird?”

One TikToker dubbed the theory their “Roman Empire”, while others said this was the first time they had heard about it.