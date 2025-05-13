- Bindi Irwin underwent emergency surgery in Las Vegas for a ruptured appendix and endometriosis.
- Irwin, 26, had 14 endometriosis lesions and a hernia repaired during the procedure.
- Her brother Robert confirmed her recovery, expressing shock at the unexpected hospital stint.
Beloved Aussie conservationist Bindi Irwin has given her fans an update after her recent emergency surgery.
Irwin, 26, had been rushed to hospital while in Las Vegas to attend her late father Steve Irwin’s annual gala. Her younger brother Robert confirmed that her appendix had ruptured.
Now, Irwin has addressed her concerned fans directly, in a video filmed from her hospital bed shortly after she underwent surgery.
“Hey guys, Bindi here. I just wanted to thank you so much for your incredible well wishes. I just got out of surgery about an hour ago,” the mum-of-one groggily announced, before revealing just how serious the surgery had been.