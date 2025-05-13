“I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well.”

Irwin thanked her doctors for their care and her fans for their support, before offering an apology: “I’m sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I’m on the road to recovery one step at a time and I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family.”

It was in March 2023 that Irwin went public with her struggles with endometriosis, revealing that she had been living with “insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea” for the past decade due to the disease.

Endometriosis is a condition in which the cells that line the uterus also grow in other parts of the body, which can cause painful scar tissue.

Irwin went public in 2023 after undergoing surgery to treat the condition.

“Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, and a chocolate cyst,” Bindi revealed.

She also shared her doctor’s heartbreaking first words to her after the surgery: “How did you live with this much pain?”

Bindi’s brother Robert held down the fort for her at the Steve Irwin gala in Las Vegas over the weekend, but told reporters at the event her hospitalisation had come as a shock to the family.

“She’s going to be okay, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” the 21-year-old said on the red carpet at the event.

Bindi’s loved ones have offered messages of support under her post today, with Robert writing: “Stay strong Bindi! Love you!”

Under the same post, Bindi’s husband of five years, Chandler Powell, called her the “strongest person I know”.