The country's best supermarket hot cross buns have been tasted and voted on and results show traditional is best - as long as it is slathered in butter.
Consumer NZ has released its findings after blind taste-testing 11 different varieties available in supermarkets around the country; from the traditional raisin and spice recipe to the not-so-traditional chocolate kind.
Two supermarket hot cross buns took out first place.
Fresh Choice hot cross buns (half a dozen fo $4.99) and the Countdown traditional hot cross buns (half a dozen for $3.50) were dubbed the "clear crowd-pleasers".
"The winning hot cross buns were described as traditional with a soft texture balanced with spice and fruit that was warmed then slathered with butter."
One taste-tester said the Fresh Choice buns had a good amount of spice and chew.
"A whisky of a hot cross bun," he said.
The traditional buns found at Countdown were cheap but very tasty, the panel said.
"Gentle spice, good texture. It tastes of Easter."
Of the non-traditional hot cross buns featured in the test, the gooey peanut butter choc cross bun from New World (half a dozen for $5.99) did not fare well with taste-testers.
It was said to have an unusual flavour and texture combination.
The other non-traditional offerings available from Countdown - white chocolate and raspberry hot cross buns and chocolate orange hot cross buns - were both criticised by the panel.
The panel was upset that chocolate had been added to the hot cross buns.
Even the brioche hot cross buns introduced a number of years ago remained a no-go, according to the panel of taste-testers.
Consumer NZ's James le Page said: "The panel has spoken. Traditional is the way to go. Without spice, it doesn't taste of Easter. Our advice - get rid of all the imposters!