Lifestyle

Best bloodthirsty books: Greg Fleming's crime picks for 2020

7 minutes to read

New Zealand author Rose Carlyle, whose debut thriller The Girl in the Mirror has taken the publishing world by storm. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Canvas

Greg Fleming looks back over the year's top crime and thriller novels

Your House Will Pay
by Steph Cha
(Faber & Faber $33)

When I reviewed this back in February, I noted that it would take a

