Best before: When you should be drinking your coffee

4 minutes to read

With few minor tweaks to your caffeine habit, you can have your coffee and your nutrients, too. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand Listener
By: Jennifer Bowden

Worried about coffee's potential effects on your health? There is a simple solution.

Question:

Is it true that drinking coffee removes vitamins and minerals from the body? How much would I have to drink for

