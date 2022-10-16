Best-before vs use-by dates: What's the difference?

The bacon of today cannot be stored safely for as long as the bacon of 100 years ago could be. Photo / 123RF

Today's preservation methods have made many foods healthier but they won't last as long as the traditional versions. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

Most foods have a best-before date printed on them. One exception is bacon, which has a use-by message. Why is this? I would have thought that a salty, fatty, smoked food would have a reasonably long shelf life.

Answer:

Traditionally, certain foods were preserved using drying, salting, pickling and fermentation, individually or in combination, to ensure they could be stored at room temperature for long periods without the risk of pathogenic microorganisms growing in them. However, advances in knowledge about health and food-preservation methods have changed the way many products are processed, and thus their shelf-life, too.

Bacon is a prime example of this. Traditionally, bacon was highly salted to preserve it. But research in recent decades confirmed that a high-sodium diet can cause high blood pressure or hypertension. And hypertension is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, congestion, heart failure, stroke and peripheral vascular disease.

In New Zealand, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, accounting for 33 per cent of deaths annually. Every 90 minutes, another New Zealander dies from heart disease.

Change was desired because salt is literally killing us, and we now have the benefit of refrigerated storage in homes and modern food technology methods. Milder forms of processing are now preferred, so the resulting products are not as salty, acidic or dry.

In doing so, manufacturers are making a more acceptable product for consumers, but it will have a shorter shelf life than the traditional version. The bacon of today cannot be stored safely for as long as the bacon of 100 years ago could be.

Food suppliers are required by law to decide on the shelf life of their products and provide information about safe storage on their food packaging.

The first and most crucial decision food manufacturers make is whether their product requires a best-before date or a use-by date – as there is a significant difference in the purpose and seriousness of these two types of date stampings.

Best-before dates indicate when the quality of a food may begin to change. After this date, the manufacturer cannot guarantee that the food will retain its quality attributes, such as colour, taste, texture and flavour. Yet the food may still be perfectly safe to consume, so it is legal to sell it beyond its best-before date (though, as a consumer, you might reasonably expect a price reduction).

In contrast, the use-by date is the last date on which food can be safely consumed if it has been stored according to the conditions recommended by the manufacturer. After this, it should not be eaten as it may contain levels of bacteria that could cause food poisoning, even when there are no visible signs of spoilage.

If there is any chance a food may become microbiologically unsafe, the manufacturer must provide a use-by date for consumers, not a best-before date. Further, these safety concerns make it illegal to sell foods past their use-by date.

In the case of modern, lightly salted bacon, the manufacturer has applied a use-by date because there is a risk of pathogenic micro-organisms growing within it – and the accompanying risk of consumers contracting a nasty stomach bug if they were to eat it after the specified date.

When deciding whether to keep or throw away food past its date stamp, the most important thing to consider is whether the manufacturer has provided a best-before or use-by date.

Don't muck around when it comes to foods with use-by dates – chuck them in the bin once it has passed this date. However, if a best-before date is provided, it is really a personal decision whether you choose to consume the food.