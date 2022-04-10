Beckham wedding: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tie the knot

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz chose to have two ceremonies, one Jewish and one Catholic to honour Nicola's parents. Photo / Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz chose to have two ceremonies, one Jewish and one Catholic to honour Nicola's parents. Photo / Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have officially tied the knot, kicking off a three-day extravaganza that has been tipped as the celebrity wedding of the year.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham married his fiancee in an early-evening ceremony yesterday, in one of the huge marquees at the Peltz family's luxury estate in Palm Beach in Florida.

The 23-year-old groom waited on a stage covered in flowers and greenery for 15 minutes for his 27-year-old bride to arrive, and when it came time to seal the deal, the couple enjoyed a lingering kiss, the Daily Mail reported.

There were reportedly six groomsmen - with brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, as his best men - and six bridesmaids for the traditional Jewish ceremony held under a garlanded chuppah.

Brooklyn's 10-year-old sister Harper was also among the wedding party.

The couple chose to have two ceremonies - one Jewish to honour Nicola's father Nelson, and another Catholic, for Nicola's mother Claudia, the Sun reported.

The 300 guests included actress Eva Longoria, tennis superstar Serena Williams and Victoria Beckham's former bandmate Mel C.

However fellow former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Horner weren't in attendance, with the latter in Melbourne to support her husband Christian during the Australian Grand Prix.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly invited, but Prince Harry and Meghan weren't on the guest list.

An insider told the Sunday People: "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son's wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend".

But for those who are enjoying the festivities, the Sun reported they will enjoy limitless bottles of $380 Bollinger Champagne on tables decorated with $95,000 worth of rare orchids.

Victoria and David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Photo / Getty

Chef Gordon Ramsay was also spotted at the event - the Beckhams reportedly offered to ask him to cater the wedding but the Peltz family instead chose Miami chef Thierry Isambert, who used to cook for President Bill Clinton.

Nelson, a financier, has reportedly insisted on covering the whole of the $5.7 million celebrations - he is worth $2.5 billion, while the Beckhams are worth a comparatively small $722 million, the Sun reported.