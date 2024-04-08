Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. Photo / Kensington Palace

The BBC has responded to complaints about its “excessive and insensitive” coverage of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

The corporation defended the way it handled the news that the princess, 42, was undergoing treatment for cancer, which she revealed in a carefully worded video message released on March 22.

The broadcaster said its coverage “reflected the significance” of the story, had not veered into speculation and had been sensitively handled.

It said it received just over 100 complaints concerning its coverage of the princess’ cancer diagnosis.

“We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis.

“Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine’s condition, but did not speculate on details that had not been made public.”

The statement added: “Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the royal family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity.

“As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’ health. We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues.

“We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make. While we have a responsibility to report on stories that are of interest to our audience, we appreciate that not everyone would have approved of the approach we took.”

The princess was admitted to hospital in January for abdominal surgery, which was said to have been successful. Kensington Palace said at the time that she would not be returning to public duties until after Easter.

On March 22, following weeks of speculation about her condition and her whereabouts, the princess released a video statement in which she revealed that she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She said that tests following her surgery had shown that “cancer had been present”.

The princess said she was “well and getting stronger every day” but asked for privacy to enable her to focus on her recovery and ongoing treatment.



