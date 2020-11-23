Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' - the thrill of the journey 

6 minutes to read

Former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, California. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Edward Luce

Barack Obama's presidential memoir can be split into two narrative styles. The first chronicles his almost cinematic life story up to his January 2009 inauguration. The rest is devoted to the first two and a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.