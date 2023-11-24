Banoffee pie. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

When the musician Donovan’s hit single Mellow Yellow first came out in 1966, my older brother bought it on vinyl. I was still a kid, but like the rest of the world at that time, I was crazy about this song. I’d wander ‘round the house singing the chorus over and over: “They call me mellow yellow… quite likely.” Unbeknownst to me, in the popular culture of the time, the song was assumed to be about smoking banana peels.

The idea that banana skins contain psychedelics was actually widely circulated on American university campuses in the late 60s and early 70s. A hoax recipe for “bananadine”, a fictional psychoactive substance extracted from banana peels, was first published in the Berkeley Barb in 1967. Even the New York Times featured bananadine around the same time in an article titled “Cool Talk About Hot Drugs”. Urban legend spread like wildfire, to the point the US FDA announced it was investigating “the possible hallucinogenic effects of banana peels”. It was, in fact, all bollocks. But perhaps it helps explain why the humble banana turns up in slang to describe a situation as crazy or wild, or a person’s behaviour as erratic or mad. As in “the crowd went bananas”, or “he’s totally bananas”.

What banana skins are good for are roses, and for that matter, almost every garden plant. The peels contain calcium, which promotes root growth and helps add oxygen to your soil, magnesium, which assists with photosynthesis, sulphur, which helps plants develop strong roots and repel pests, and potassium, which builds plant resistance, improves plant vigour and promotes fruiting and flowering.

Equally, bananas offer a treasure trove of useful mineral vitamins and nutrients to us humans. In New Zealand, we do go bananas for bananas, eating a whopping 18 kilograms per person per year, more bananas than any nation in the world. I like my bananas on the slightly green side, while they are still firm and slightly acidic. Interestingly, once they are very ripe, bananas lose their acidity and become alkaline. This means when you are using really ripe bananas in baking, you will usually need a bit more baking powder than if they are greenish in order to avoid a heavy result.

The transition from a firm, pale greeny-yellow banana to one that is yellow and deeply speckled with black spots, or even entirely black and soft, seems to happen almost overnight. To slow down ripening, store bananas away from other fruits, wrap up the ends in tape or plastic wrap (most of the ethylene produced is released at the top of the bunch), store them in the fridge once they are ripened to your liking, or freeze them (whole in their skins, or peeled and broken into chunks). Whatever you do, don’t throw them out - bananas can be completely black and they’ll still be excellent for baking.

Banana bran muffins

Keep a stash of these in the freezer for a healthy anytime snack or breakfast. Pop them into your lunch box while they are frozen and they’ll be thawed and tender in time for morning tea.

Ready in 30 minutes.

Makes 12 medium muffins.

1 cup milk

1 cup soft brown sugar

¼ cup golden syrup

3 Tbsp butter

1 tsp baking soda

2 very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed (about one cup)

1½ cups wheat bran

1 cup plain flour, wholemeal flour or GF flour

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1¼ tsp baking powder

Optional ½ cup chopped walnuts and/or ½ cup sultanas

Preheat your oven to 180C fan bake and grease 12 muffin pans.

In a large pot, heat milk, sugar, golden syrup and butter until butter has melted and sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir baking soda into bananas, then add to milk mixture with all remaining ingredients, stirring until just combined (do not over-mix). Allow to rest for 10-15 minutes. Divide between muffin pans and bake until the tops are lightly golden and bounce back to the touch (15-20 minutes). Allow to cool a little before removing from pans. Best eaten on the day, but they freeze well.

Banana bran muffins. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Banoffee pie

Banana and caramel are a wickedly good combo. You want softer, slightly riper bananas for the cream filling and firm greener ones for the garnish.

Ready in 30 minutes.

Serves 8-10.

Biscuit base:

250g plain sweet biscuits, e.g. Super Wine

2 Tbsp dark cocoa, sifted

130g butter, melted

Caramel Banana Filling

90g butter, diced

½ packed cup soft brown sugar

2 tbsp golden syrup

395g can sweetened condensed milk

4 ripe bananas, finely mashed (about 2 cups)

To serve:

Slices of just-ripe banana

Softly whipped cream or creme fraiche

Grated or shaved dark chocolate

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake.

To make the biscuit base, break up the biscuits in a food processor, add cocoa and whizz to a fine crumb, or place in a bag and beat with a rolling pin to very fine crumbs. Add the butter and whizz or mix to combine evenly. Press firmly into a 23-24-centimetre tart tin to cover the base and 4cm up the sides. Chill while you make the filling.

To make the caramel banana filling, melt the butter in a pot, add brown sugar and golden syrup and stir over a medium heat until bubbling. Mix in the condensed milk and cook over a low heat for four to five minutes, stirring constantly so it doesn’t catch. Remove from the heat and stir through the banana. Pour over the base. Bake until the filling is set and very lightly golden (10 minutes). Cool and, if not serving at once, chill for up to five days until needed. To serve, top with sliced banana, whipped cream or creme fraiche and grated or shaved chocolate.

The ultimate banana cake with passionfruit honey frosting

I like to use honey in banana cakes as it adds to their wonderful moist texture, and delivers a golden crust and a rich caramel flavour. To make four small cakes instead of one big one, use 10cm tins (recycled large tuna cans are perfect) and bake for 45-55 minutes. To make banana muffins, simply divide the mixture between 12 muffin tins and cook for about 20 minutes. One medium mashed banana is about half a cup. If you don’t have passionfruit, use two to three tablespoons of lemon juice for a creamy, lemony icing.

Ready in one hour and 15 minutes.

Makes one medium cake.

250g butter, at room temperature

1½ cups raw sugar or packed brown sugar

¼ cup honey

4 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 large, very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

2 level tsp baking soda

½ cup hot milk

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

The ultimate banana cake with passionfruit honey frosting. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Passionfruit honey frosting

100g butter, at room temperature

2 tsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 Tbsp passionfruit pulp or sauce, plus extra for drizzling if desired

3 cups icing sugar, sifted

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease a 23cm-diameter springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

Beat together butter, sugar and honey until creamy. Add eggs, vanilla and bananas, beating hard for two to three minutes. The mixture will look quite separated. Dissolve baking soda in hot milk and add to mixture. Gently stir in flour and baking powder until just combined (do not over-mix). Spoon into prepared tin and smooth top. Bake until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean and the top bounces back when pressed (60-70 minutes). Cool in tin, then turn out and ice.

To make passionfruit honey frosting, beat together butter, honey, vanilla, passionfruit and icing sugar until light and fluffy (two to three minutes). Spread evenly over the cooled cake. If desired, drizzle with extra passionfruit pulp just before serving.

Store iced or un-iced cake in a sealed container in a cool place for two to three days or freeze.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Banana bran muffins)

Eagle Brewery Banana Bread Beer 500ml 5.2% ($8.50)

Not to be confused with the late Eagle brewing brand from New Zealand, The Eagle Banana Bread Beer is a British brew that’s been crafted using a rich malt base with fair trade bananas, fresh hops and peppery spices to create a dark amber-coloured English ale with soothing hints of banana, caramel and yeasty, bready notes. You might not immediately think of cracking open a beer when seeing a banana muffin, but society is melting down anyway so go ahead, you have my blessing to break the rules with this ridiculously tasty, boozy combo. Whiskyandmore.co.nz

Eagle Brewery Banana Bread Beer.

(Banoffee pie)

Duncan’s Upcycle Imperial Pastry Stout, 10.2% (440ml $12)

Brewer George Duncan has partnered with Offcut (a company that takes funky textile remnants destined for landfill and upcycles them into dope, limited-run hats) and the folk at Kaibosh Food Rescue redirects quality surplus food to those in need, or in this case, supplies second-sort produce to be turned into delicious creations. Upcycle Imperial Pastry Stout transforms surplus bananas rescued by Kaibosh into a decadently smooth, banana and caramel liquid banoffee pie beer. So you can sip this banana-y brew with forkfuls of pie all while wearing a limited edition, matching Duncan’s x Offcut cap, which provided the inspo for the can artwork. And if that wasn’t groovy enough for you, 5 per cent of Upcycle sales will be donated to Kaibosh Food Rescue. Duncansbrewing.co.nz

Duncan’s Upcycle Imperial Pastry Stout

(The ultimate banana cake with passionfruit honey frosting)

Mead Amour 1st Night French Oaked East Cape Honey Mead ($23)

Mead is one of the oldest beverages known to man, a product fermented from honey and water instead of grapes. It’s also been produced in New Zealand for over 200 years but Dennis Greeks and his team at Mead Amour have been crafting it from East Cape hillside-foraged honey for just on 20. They’ve back-blended dry honey wine with extra mānuka honey and aged it in French oak barrels to achieve a rich, sweet, honey and toffee-tastic sip that slides across those banana cake crumbs and that luxurious passion-honey frosting in fabulously tasty fashion. Available at Countdown/Woolworths supermarkets and from Meadamour.com