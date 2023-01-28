Back to school business: lunchbox envy

Photo / Tamara West

Chicken salad sushi roll

Serves 4

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken 1 Tbsp mayonnaise 1 Tbsp sour cream 1 tsp mustard Handful of chives 1 lemon, zest and juice, to taste Salt and pepper Thin strips raw veg, such as carrot, cucumber, avocado, radish Nori sheets

1. Mix the chicken with the mayo, sour cream, mustard and a handful of chopped chives Season with salt, ground black pepper and lemon zest and juice to taste.

2. Working on a sushi mat, spread cooked sushi rice across a sheet of nori, cover generously with chicken salad, add thin strips of veges for a healthy crunch, roll up tightly and slice to serve.

Recipe / Warren Elwin

Photo / Tamara West

Bacon and feta quiche

Serves 6

Pastry 1½ cups flour ¼ tsp salt 120g butter 1 egg 1-2 Tbsp cold water Filling 1 Tbsp butter 1 onion, chopped 1 clove garlic 2 rashers bacon 3 eggs 1 cup milk ½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper ½ cup chopped sundried tomatoes 100g crumbled feta ¼ cup chopped chives

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry, place the flour, salt and butter into a food processor and whizz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz. Add the cold water if needed to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench to ¼ cm thick and line a 22cm quiche tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes. Turn the oven to 170C.

3. For the filling, heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Add the bacon and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

4. In a bowl whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper, then add the sundried tomatoes, bacon mix and crumbled feta. Pour into the pastry case, sprinkle with chives and place into the oven for 40 minutes until golden and set. Cut into slices when cooled.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sundried tomato & basil fritters

Makes 12

3 courgettes, grated ½ red onion, chopped finely 2 cloves garlic, crushed ¼ cup chopped semi-dried tomatoes ½ cup chopped basil ¼ cup chopped fresh oregano 2 tsp lemon zest 1 cup grated parmesan ¼ cup self-raising flour 3 eggs Salt and freshly ground pepper 100g chopped ham (optional) 2 Tbsp oil for cooking Sauce 2 Tbsp tahini ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel and squeeze out the juice.

2. Into a large bowl place the courgettes, onion, garlic, tomatoes, basil, oregano, zest, parmesan, flour, eggs, salt, pepper and ham if using. Combine well.

3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of mixture into the pan. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until cooked through.

4. In a small bowl combine the tahini, yoghurt and lemon juice.

5. Serve with yoghurt sauce in a separate container.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cheese, ham & rosemary pinwheel scones

Serves 12

3 cups flour 3 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt 1½ cups buttermilk ¾ cup tomato sauce 2 cups tasty cheese, grated ¾ cup ham, diced 1½ tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Grease a 20 x 30cm slice tin.

2. Place flour, baking powder, salt and buttermilk into the food processor and mix until it forms a soft dough.

3. Turn out on a floured surface and roll out to a 45cm long rectangle.

4. Spread the tomato sauce over the dough, then sprinkle with grated cheese, diced ham and rosemary.

5. Roll the dough up lengthways to enclose the fill.

6. Slice into 12 even pieces and place them in rows of three in the tin. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden.

Recipe / Geoff Scott