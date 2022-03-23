Video appears to show a Jamaican politican Lisa Hanna snubbing Kate Middleton. Hanna is part of a movement calling for removal of the Queen as head of state. Video / @sleekjamaicamedia

A cringe-worthy video of Kate Middleton's attempt to chat to a Jamaican politician and seemingly being given the cold shoulder has spread across social media amid her royal tour with husband Prince William.

The awkward moment unfolded during a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport this week, where the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be ignored by former Miss World-turned-politician Lisa Hanna, who has openly supported Jamaica's bid to become free of the monarchy.

A beaming Kate could be seen leaning over to engage in a conversation with Hanna, who remained stony faced and turned her head the other way, leaving the royal to quickly drop her smile and turn her gaze back to the front.

However, rather than a snub, it's possible the sound of the crowd and the wind meant the politician simply didn't hear Kate, as the two were spotted chatting elsewhere during the event.

Later, Hanna also took to Instagram to describe her "interactive and pleasant conversation" with the royal.

"Today I welcomed Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Jamaica on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in celebration of the Queen's platinum Jubilee," she wrote.

"We had a very interactive and pleasant conversation throughout the proceedings as we talked about family, our cultures and our people.

"There's no doubt at this time that we all seek our true independence and want to develop systems and strategies where we become free from the monarchy. But until then we will always remain a courteous and respectful country."

She continued: "I am a firm believer in reparations and as such when I was Minister of Youth and Culture I led the reparations committee which made strides in developing submissions to Britain which examined the economic cost of slavery to our country.

"I welcome them wholeheartedly with our warm hospitality, and look forward to us having productive discussions about our future."

Kate's exchange with Hanna comes amid a few rocky patches on the royal tour. Protests and criticisms were aimed at Prince William and his wife ahead of their visit to Jamaica, with a coalition of Jamaican human rights and equality activists calling on the Queen and the UK government to apologise for the ramifications of colonialism and chattel slavery the British Empire inflicted on Caribbean countries.

An open letter was signed by prominent politicians, business leaders, doctors and musicians, with a protest taking place outside the British High Commission.

"We note with great concern your visit to our country, Jamaica, during a period when we are still in the throes of a global pandemic and bracing for the full impact of another global crisis associated with the Russian/Ukraine war," the letter reads.

"We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, has perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind."

The letter also highlighted the "crimes against humanity" committed by the British Empire, which included the "exploitation of the Indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans, the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colonisation".

The royal couple embarked on their tour of the Caribbean, which includes Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, on March 19. The trip coincided with the Queen's highly anticipated platinum jubilee which marks 70 years of her rule.