Australian shoppers spark social media trend sharing cute snaps of dogs

While most people love sharing their latest DIY projects from the hardware retailer, a new Bunnings trend in Australia has been taking over social media lately – puppy photos.
The hardware store welcomes our furry friends when we're shopping but its policy dictates dogs must be on a lead and muzzled, carried or in a trolley.
As a result, snap-happy shoppers have begun sharing photos of their dogs cruising the Bunnings aisles in trolleys.
Now the #Bunnings hashtag – which was once dedicated to showing off your home reno project – has been overrun with adorable photos of doggos in trolleys, spawning a new trend.
Some think the photos are adorable while others have questioned if it's safe for pets to be in trolleys at all.
"That's so cute!" wrote one user commenting on a pet snap, while another added that his dog "doesn't like the trolley very much".
"Bunnings dogs are the best," commented another.
The cute snaps come after Bunnings copped some serious backlash over its pet policy last year, when a Perth woman ran into trouble trying to enter the store with her unmuzzled dog.
At the time, Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole told news.com.au the organisation updated its rules to suit its many tradies.
"Tradies have always brought their dogs in the back of utes and trucks into our stores and in 2015, we updated our conditions of entry to allow dogs into our entire store," Ms Poole said.
"We understand that there are many differing views on this and after receiving a lot of feedback from customers and our team, we have really tried to use common sense to implement a balanced approach.
Ms Poole said dogs were welcome in the store if they were friendly, under control and either secured safely in a vehicle, on a lead and wearing a muzzle or being carried.
"While this is used as a guide, each store uses its discretion and always tries to do what's best for our customers. We encourage customers to speak to their local stores if they have any questions," she said.
It's only a matter of time till the trend crosses the ditch.