An Australian nutritionist has revealed the five "super foods" you should be eating this winter. Photo / Getty Images

One nutritionist has revealed the five foods you should eat this winter to stay healthy.

Jessica Sepel, an Australian wellness professional, has revealed she consumes a "nutrient-rich" diet during winter to keep her immune system in peak condition.

Daily Mail Australia reported she shared with fans her five "favourite winter superfoods", which include garlic, turmeric, greens, eggs and extra virgin olive oil.

"These are my personal favourite winter superfoods that I am conscious of using during the colder months. They are so easy to incorporate into your everyday cooking," adding, "I was truly blown away when I began to understand at a deeper level how the food we eat impacts a whole host of bodily functions."

After revealing her favourite foods, Sepel gave her readers meal ideas for each food. For garlic the nutritionist said, "I love to add it to salad dressings, soups, stir-fries and veggie roasts".

She went o to say; "If you don't have a garlic crusher, I highly recommend buying one, they make preparing fresh garlic so easy".

Daily Mail Australia additionally reported health experts claim garlic has been shown to "significantly reduce levels of a protein called myeloperoxidase that might lead to bone loss or cardiovascular disease".

As for turmeric, Sepel said, "I love to add a teaspoon to soups, stir-fries, scrambled eggs, turmeric lattes and cauliflower rice".

Choice reported that curcumin in turmeric has been used in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) and Chinese medicine as a way to treat a range of ailments that can affect blood, liver, joints, the immune system and digestive tract.

When it comes to greens, the wellness professional said: "Broccoli and kale are two examples of greens rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is key when it comes to supporting immune function".

"Our bodies can't make vitamin C so it's important that we get it through our diet."

Meanwhile, eggs are high in protein and support immune function, which helps to keep us energised during the winter months.

Finally, Sepel said extra virgin olive oil is "a true superfood".

"Opt for extra virgin olive oil where possible as it means no heat has been added during processing," she said.

"Extra virgin olive oil is my cooking oil of choice, it's perfect for roasting veggies and is delicious drizzled straight onto salads."

Sepel shares healthy recipes with fans on her blog and Instagram page.