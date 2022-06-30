A Canberra dad has won the $60 million Powerball jackpot. Photo / Supplied

A Canberra dad has won the $60 million Powerball jackpot.

The ACT resident had the only division one winning entry in Powerball 1363, drawn Thursday night.

The father told The Lott he would retire immediately to spend more time with his young family.

When an official from The Lott rang to confirm he had won, the dad picked up the phone on the first ring.

"Are you serious?" the lucky dad said.

"I'm laughing. I'm lost for words. I'm pacing around. I can't believe it. I'm going to have a heart attack.

"You know what? I had a feeling it was The Lott calling me, I thought, 'They're going to call me at 8.30pm tonight'. Wow, wow, wow."

The winner said he played the same numbers all the time - inspired by his family.

"I'm going to retire. I have children and a very large family. They're going to be looked after. I can't believe it. Oh my god.

"It's been a tough year. This is life-changing.

"I'm going to pay off some bills and enjoy living debt-free. I'm going to take a long-overdue holiday with my family. I can't believe it. I'm shaking."

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1363 on 30 June were 22, 6, 1, 16, 17, 29 and 11. The Powerball number was 2.

In addition to the ACT division one winner, there were 1,762,781 wins in divisions two to nine that scored $32,000,515.95.

It was the third biggest jackpot by any Australian lottery game so far this year after four unsuccessful draws surged the winnings up from $4m.

NSW players have scored five of the year's nine Powerball division one wins to date.

Australia's biggest lottery winner this year so far is a Coffs Harbour man who wanted to park a new red sports car in the garage of a new house after he won more than $63.3m in February.

The most frequently drawn winning numbers from the main barrel are 17, 7, 2 and 9, while the least frequently drawn are 31, 6, 33 and 34.

The most frequently drawn Powerball number is 19, while the least frequently drawn Powerball number is 18.