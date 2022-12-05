The snake came for a ride. Photo / kerryjenkins32/TikTok

An Australian family has been terrorised by a snake that became attached to their’s car bonnet, offering painfully Aussie commentary on their hitchhiker in a video that went viral around the world.

The clip, posted on December 4, begins with the small yellow head of the snake emerging over the bonnet, greeted by Kerry Jenkins in a straightforward fashion.

“Oh, f***,” she says.

She quickly identifies it as a green tree snake, a species that is harmless to humans.

But the couple appears unsure about the danger posed by the snake and Jenkins asks her partner to pull over.

“There’s nowhere to f***en pull over,” he replies, before predicting the fate of their passenger.

“Well, it’s going to f***en die.”

The pair share a laugh as the unfortunate snake begins writhing back and forth on the bonnet.

“I’m not f***en stopping mate,” Jenkins’ partner says.

“Are you gonna flick it off? I ain’t!”

“That’s so f***en scary.”

Warning : Foul language

As they discuss the snake, it lifts itself from the car and stares the couple down.

“He’s angry,” they observe in unison.

As they prepare to slow down and stop the snake disappears from view.

In a caption to a subsequent video, Jenkins reveals what happened to the snake and explains why her partner reacted so strongly to the harmless reptile.

“Once we pulled over we could see it was still hanging onto the front grille. It slid on to the ground and then back up into the under motor. A fellow helped us look, with no success,” Jenkins wrote.

She said they continued to drive home, stopping occasionally to look for the animal. They saw it once with a torch, but it got away.

She said that her partner, who she admitted has a “massive snake phobia”, found it the next day sitting on the engine - and promptly dropped the bonnet.

“I opened it back up,” Jenkins wrote, “and we could see his tail sliding back into a crevice.”

Where is he now? Photo / kerryjenkins32/TikTok















