Readers accused her of glorifying paedophilia in the book, which tells the story of a young adult woman’s sexual relationship with her father’s friend and includes graphic descriptions of the man’s sexual fantasies about the girl when she was as young as 3 years old.

The cover of Daddy's Little Toy by Tori Woods.

“In March 2025, officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command commenced investigations, following reports of a fiction novel containing child abuse material,” a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“About 12.30pm on Friday, detectives attended a home in Quakers Hill and arrested a 33-year-old woman before being taken to Riverstone police station.

“The woman was charged with possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, and producing child abuse material.

“She was granted conditional bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court on March 31.”

In her defence, the former journalist said she was heartbroken by the response to the book.

“What is being said is grossly disturbing and breaks my heart as well as makes me sick,” she wrote in a message posted to social media before her accounts were deactivated.

“DLT [Daddy’s Little Toy] is definitely not promoting or inciting anything ever to do with CSA [child sexual abuse] or paedophilia,” she wrote.

She attempted to defend the descriptions of paedophilic fantasy by telling followers that her characters did not have a physical relationship until the female character was “of age”.

“I understand where I went wrong,” she wrote.

“What happened between these characters, yes, started at a young age. No intercourse happened while she was young.

“Yes, there were thoughts and I can see how that is frowned upon.”

Sydney-based author Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, who writes erotic fiction under the pen name Tori Woods. Photo / Facebook

The cover art, which features children’s blocks spelling out the title, saw the book’s designer receive death threats.

“I have cut ties with Tori Woods, effective immediately,” Georgia Stove said.

“All I had known about the book was the blurb which read ‘barely legal’ and in my mind I truly thought that was okay,” she added.

“I am here to answer any questions you may have. Just please stop with the threats over something I had no say in,” the designer pleaded, echoing a call from Tesolin-Mastrosa to stop threats against Stove, who she says was “caught in the crossfire”.

The book has now been removed from Amazon and GoodReads and her employer BaptistCare told the Daily Telegraph that Tesolin-Mastrosa has been stood down.

“We can confirm that we received complaints regarding an unnamed employee yesterday,” a spokeswoman said.

“As a result of these complaints, the employee was stood down effective March 20 while we undertake an internal investigation.

“BaptistCare takes matters of ethical conduct seriously. Our focus remains on upholding the values and integrity of our organisation.”