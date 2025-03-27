Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, writing as Tori Woods, was charged with producing child abuse material after her novel sparked controversy.
The book, Daddy’s Little Toy, was accused of glorifying paedophilia, leading to her arrest and charges.
Tesolin-Mastrosa, granted conditional bail, defended the book, claiming it did not promote child sexual abuse.
WARNING: This story deals with child sexual exploitation material and may be upsetting.
An Australian author has been charged with producing child abuse material after her novel Daddy’s Little Toy sparked uproar online.
Sydney-based author Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, who writes erotic fiction under the pen name Tori Woods, was arrested after police raided her home last Friday but claims there has been a “huge misunderstanding”.
Tesolin-Mastrosa, a former News Corp journalist working as a Christian charity marketing executive, sparked online furore after the publication of Daddy’s Little Toy.
Readers accused her of glorifying paedophilia in the book, which tells the story of a young adult woman’s sexual relationship with her father’s friend and includes graphic descriptions of the man’s sexual fantasies about the girl when she was as young as 3 years old.
“In March 2025, officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command commenced investigations, following reports of a fiction novel containing child abuse material,” a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.
“About 12.30pm on Friday, detectives attended a home in Quakers Hill and arrested a 33-year-old woman before being taken to Riverstone police station.
“The woman was charged with possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, and producing child abuse material.
“All I had known about the book was the blurb which read ‘barely legal’ and in my mind I truly thought that was okay,” she added.
“I am here to answer any questions you may have. Just please stop with the threats over something I had no say in,” the designer pleaded, echoing a call from Tesolin-Mastrosa to stop threats against Stove, who she says was “caught in the crossfire”.
The book has now been removed from Amazon and GoodReads and her employer BaptistCare told the Daily Telegraph that Tesolin-Mastrosa has been stood down.
“We can confirm that we received complaints regarding an unnamed employee yesterday,” a spokeswoman said.
“As a result of these complaints, the employee was stood down effective March 20 while we undertake an internal investigation.
“BaptistCare takes matters of ethical conduct seriously. Our focus remains on upholding the values and integrity of our organisation.”