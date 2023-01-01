The teacher has gone viral for her efforts.

A Melbourne teacher has gained global fame after creating toys for each of her 22 students based on their drawings.

The children were asked to draw their “dream monster” and were thrilled when they received a plush toy replica a couple of months later, SBS reports.

Six-year-old Kit — who drew a yellow, green and grey caterpillar with spikes called “GooGoo” — was one of the lucky kids.

"GooGoo" by Kit. Photo / Supplied

The teacher spent countless hours creating the toys. Photo / Supplied

Joshua's blue and white creation. Photo / Supplied

“Their monsters have come to life. It’s pretty incredible,” his mother, Michelle, told SBS. “Kit said he was so, so, excited …

“She’s done it all in her own time, and at her own expense; it’s not part of the curriculum.”

No doubt this teacher will be remembered by her students forever. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi dad Reid Parker, whose son Oscar drew a black long-necked creature with sharp claws, posted a collection of the toys on a Twitter thread that has been viewed by four million people.

He added the comment that the teacher’s efforts were proof that teachers deserved better pay for their work.

My kid’s teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings.

Pay teachers more pic.twitter.com/3vBuQ4Zaw6 — Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) December 19, 2022

“The kids absolutely love them. We’ve gone home to New Zealand to visit family for Christmas and the as-yet-unnamed toy has come with us,” Reid said.

“It’s apparently a Therizinosaurus, which he saw recently in Jurassic Park Dominion.”

Parker also created a GoFundMe page for the teacher, who wants to remain anonymous, so people can send her money. He said she undertakes the project each year.

“Apparently during lockdown, she rode around the neighbourhood and dropped off the toys to each child’s house,” he said.