An Aussie bride has sparked a heated online debate about revealing her controversial plan to charge guests a fee for last-minute cancellations. Photo / 123rf

An Australian bride’s controversial plan to charge her guests with a “no-show fee” if they decided not to attend her wedding last minute has sparked a heated debate online.

Shedding light on her controversial decision with She’s on the Money podcast, the woman put it to the hosts whether it was acceptable to ask a wedding guest to cover the cost of their seat, seeing as though they told her they couldn’t be at her interstate wedding only a few days prior, reports news.com.au.

“It’s now one week out from the wedding and I have already given the confirmed numbers to the venue and paid the outstanding amount, which was AU$18,600 ($19,969),” the bride told the podcast hosts.

“Within the last week 10 guests, who had previously RSVP’d that they were coming have now cancelled, citing that it’s too expensive for them to travel interstate.

“I am scrambling to cover their seats, otherwise I’m effectively wasting AU$2000 ($2147).

“Is it reasonable to request that they cover these costs themselves?”

The woman went on to say that all guests were given a “Save the Date” a year and a half ago and were given formal invitations in January this year, with most guests RSVP’ing by July.

“So sorry, I know we RSVP’d yes and the wedding is next week but we just can’t afford to travel interstate at the moment,” the invitee wrote in a text message to the bride-to-be.

“Hope you understand, would love to have been there.”

Podcast listeners took to social media to reflect on the incident, with some chiming in with the bride and others saying she should cover the fees.

“No one books flights for an interstate wedding the week prior. The guest is 100 per cent at fault here and is not a nice friend for doing this,” one person wrote.

“Given they said YES in July – they had almost six months to ensure they could save for it. Very disappointing they committed to coming but then didn’t plan to be able to afford it,” another chimed in.

The internet was divided over the wedding incident.

A third wrote: “In this circumstance the guest/s absolutely would have known and should reimburse the couple.”

“Any other investment other than relationships has cancellation policies lol it makes sense to me that you owe the couple money or at least it would be the right thing to do … if u cancel late,” said another.

Other social media users felt very strongly that it was not the bride’s place to ask, as one woman said: “If you can’t afford to cover the cost then have a cheaper wedding.”

“This is the bride and groom’s event so it’s up to them to cover the cost and NOT the people they chose to invite,” she added.

Fifty-three per cent of people said they would be happy to cover their costs if they cancelled last minute. Photo / 123rf

Another woman wrote: “It feels weird to *ask* someone to cover the seat. Makes even inviting them seem like a transaction.”

“I don’t understand how weddings have become paid ticket events, if invited it’s a hosted event,” a person added.

The internet was divided, with 51 per cent of She’s on the Money listeners thinking the guest should cover the costs of their late cancellation and the other 49 per cent disagreeing and saying the bride should pay.

Weddings in Australia cost a mind-blowing AU$36,000 ($38,650) on average, with venues charging roughly AU$170 ($183) per person, according to Money Smart.

The cost per head usually accounts for each guest’s meal, drinks, and a small portion of the venue fee.

Instead of the bride asking for a reimbursement, many thought it should be the invitees’ responsibility to contact the bride and pay for the inconvenience.

“I think the guest should offer to cover the cost of the seat,” one person suggested.

“It’s being polite, courteous and a good friend, as well as acknowledging all the time, effort and money (in this economy!) that has gone into planning the wedding AND the privilege of being on the invite list,” they shared.

“I would’ve given a money gift to the newlyweds covering the cost of my seat plus extra with a card apologising for the late cancellation,” agreed chimed in.

Most of the podcast listeners agreed with the third option, with 53 per cent of people saying they would be happy to cover their costs if they cancelled last minute.