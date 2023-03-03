Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Auckland hip-hop artist Zaidoon Nasir: Snoop Dogg changed my life

Joanna Wane
By
3 mins to read
Auckland-based hip-hop artist Zaidoon Nasir, who performs as Who Shot Scott, is the support act for Snoop Dogg's Auckland concert on March 11.

Auckland-based hip-hop artist Zaidoon Nasir, who performs as Who Shot Scott, is the support act for Snoop Dogg's Auckland concert on March 11.

Soundtrack to My Life: Auckland hip hop artist Zaidoon Nasir on Snoop Dogg and the music that’s shaped his career.

BEAUTIFUL — Snoop Dogg, with Pharrell Williams (2002)

I was just a kid and this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle