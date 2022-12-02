More than 2000 vapes could be removed from shelves, is Simon Bridges the answer to merging TVNZ and RNZ & why tow truck companies are sceptical of the Government's new fleeing driver policy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

This Christmas, many Kiwi families will reunite and children across Aotearoa will receive gifts. Some won’t last the day, but some will stick around and become treasured members of the whānau.

But, as the festive season draws ever closer, one family is missing a mate.

On a wintry day earlier this year, at Auckland Airport’s busy domestic departures drop-off area, Michelle Jones spotted him.

He was dirty, sodden, and sporting the tell-tale marks of being run over - but most importantly he was alone.

“My heart just sank,” Jones said. “I just looked at this gorgeous little rabbit with his little wonky smile and I thought ‘oh no, someone’s not going to be able to sleep tonight, someone’s going to be crying’”.

Do you recognise this rabbit? Photo / Supplied

She decided to take him home after finding out that the domestic terminal didn’t have a lost and found and the rabbit would instead be taking its chances in the big world of the international terminal’s lost and found service.

So the rabbit came home, where he was cleaned up - and then sadly forgotten about.

“I feel really awful,” Jones told the Herald, saying that after finding the toy during a recent clearout she just wanted to get it home for Christmas.

The mother-of-three, whose children are all grown up, shared her own travails with missing cuddlies, revealing she even once consulted a psychic to help find a much-loved hippo - successfully - and revealed how her adult daughters all held on to their toys after they left home.

She said she knew from experience how strong the bonds could be between children and their toys and hoped that she could play a part in reuniting this rabbit with his owner.

If you recognise this rabbit please contact the newsroom.