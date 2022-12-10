Aspirin angst: Why doctors are now questioning its benefits

The benefits of aspirin haven't stacked up. Photo / 123RF

Evidence for the “aspirin a day” mantra – once touted as preventing an array of ailments – continues to narrow.

Aspirin is cheap and widely available. For a while, it was hoped that daily low-dose aspirin, with its blood-thinning and anti-inflammatory effects, might prove useful as a preventive treatment to help older adults stay well for longer. Possible benefits ranged from lowering the risk of a heart attack or stroke, to staving off dementia and age-related hearing loss, and keeping bones stronger for longer. Unfortunately, so far, the science for all this isn’t stacking up.

ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly) was a large research project involving more than 19,000 healthy people aged 70-plus, mostly from Australia. The first findings, in 2018, were that aspirin didn’t prolong a healthy lifespan free from disability or significantly reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke for participants. Conversely, taking a daily dose did increase their risk of a bleed, primarily in the brain or gastrointestinal tract.

Due to this elevated risk, in April this year, the influential US Preventive Services Task Force recommended against adults over 60 starting low-dose aspirin to guard against cardiovascular disease.

“It’s not the elixir of youth that we thought perhaps it might be 8-10 years ago,” says Anna Barker of Monash University.

Barker is a physiotherapist and researcher who has recently completed a sub-study of the ASPREE trial, looking at whether daily low-dose aspirin reduces fractures and serious falls in healthy older people.

Previously, there has been some interest in the drug’s potential to have a positive effect on bone-mineral density, but no conclusive evidence.

“We went into this thinking that the best-case scenario was that it would reduce falls and fractures,” says Barker.

In fact, the incidence of fractures was similar between the group taking aspirin and those who were given a placebo. However, the aspirin users experienced more serious falls requiring hospitalisation.

Barker believes there may be a couple of reasons for this result, both linked to the blood-thinning properties of aspirin. Some of those participants may have had anaemia as a result of gastrointestinal bleeding, and so been frailer and more prone to falling (of the 19,114 ASPREE participants, there were 264 recorded incidents of major GI bleeding over almost five years). And they may have been more seriously affected because they bled more, and had more soft-tissue and muscle-joint injuries.

“The key message is that all medications have risks and benefits – even simple ones like aspirin that you can buy over the counter,” says Barker. “So, people shouldn’t be taking an aspirin a day to keep the doctor away, thinking that there is no harm, because there may be.”

Some patients do have a medical need to take the drug, she stresses. “We know that aspirin has benefits for those who have had a prior heart attack or stroke, in terms of reducing the risk of those events happening again. So, it’s important that anyone who has been prescribed aspirin by a doctor doesn’t stop taking it without consulting their doctor first.”

Other ASPREE sub-studies have shown that aspirin doesn’t reduce the risk of dementia and that it may make depressive symptoms worse for some older adults. Neither has it proven helpful in reducing deaths and hospital admissions for sepsis in elderly people.

Still, the research seems set to continue. In India, the UK and Ireland, a large randomised trial called Add-Aspirin is trying to find out whether regular aspirin use after treatment for an early-stage cancer can prevent the cancer returning. And in Australia, there has been interest in whether low-dose aspirin might slow the progression of knee osteoarthritis.

Based on her findings around fractures and falls, Barker believes lifestyle measures remain the best route to good bone health in later life. These include doing weight-bearing exercise, having a healthy diet with plenty of calcium, and getting enough vitamin D.

“Also, balance and strength training exercises can reduce the risk of falls by up to 30 per cent, so staying active is a good thing,” she says.







