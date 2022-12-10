Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Aspirin angst: Why doctors are now questioning its benefits

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
The benefits of aspirin haven't stacked up. Photo / 123RF

The benefits of aspirin haven't stacked up. Photo / 123RF

Evidence for the “aspirin a day” mantra – once touted as preventing an array of ailments – continues to narrow.

Aspirin is cheap and widely available. For a while, it was hoped that daily low-dose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle