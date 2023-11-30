Ask the experts: My husband of 33 years won’t stop watching porn

"My husband of 33 years won't stop watching porn - what should I do?". Photo / 123RF

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

Hi there,

My husband and I have been married for 33 years. Unfortunately, due to an ongoing and escalating porn addiction by him, a feeling of being cheated on, safety issues around having grandchild to visit due to porn activity, feeling of being at his beck and call for everything in life, I have decided enough is enough and have left the family home after many discussions with husband over behaviours and unwillingness to change. We both have feelings for each other but counselling is needed for guidance going forward in this marriage. My husband has made the step of booking a counselling appointment for him for his addiction and I have made couples counselling ones. When is a good time to go back to the family home? I left the family home two days ago. Feeling very very sad.

Kind regards, Karyn

Dear Karyn,

We are sad to hear that it took such a strong stance to get your husband to truly engage with your concerns. However, it was a courageous and wise choice to move out, and you are right to carefully think about when to move back in again.

We would counsel against going back until there is clear and consistent evidence of change in behaviour and, especially, attitude. While your husband’s unwillingness to respect your boundaries about his use of pornography sounds like the straw that broke the camel’s back, it appears that there are broader issues of respect and equity at play. “Feeling at his beck and call for everything” describes servitude, not partnership.

It is common in relationships where one person has been overly accommodating of the other’s insecurities to end up feeling like you do. Typically, resentment builds to a head until a stand is made over one particular issue. In such cases, the wider inequities in the relationship must be acknowledged and addressed. If the focus is kept on the narrow issue (in your case, his porn use), the broader problems will just resurface again later.

If your partner’s use of porn was so out of control that there was a genuine risk of your grandchild being exposed to it, that is certainly cause for concern. However, it would be best if you didn’t exaggerate this risk to make a point. And that you don’t minimise the extent of your hurt and frustration about how the relationship has been operating to your disadvantage for decades.

So please don’t go back until you have experienced a marked and persistent change in both your husband’s attitude to your boundaries, opinions and preferences and his attitude to himself. Reading between the lines of your question, it sounds like he needs to feel less entitlement and certainty and display greater humility and acceptance of his limitations and faults.

Hopefully the individual work he is doing will help with this self-development. This will necessitate his therapy not being too narrowly focused on “stopping using porn” but offering him guidance towards understanding why he has been so self-focused and lacking in empathy. Usually, this will be in large part because of the way his upbringing shaped him.

Because children and adolescents are so impressionable and wired to seek acceptance and approval, we all have some insecurities from our formative years. This is part of the human condition. However, if we don’t see and accept this about ourselves, then we are likely to cause a lot of interpersonal distress as we seek to avoid having our fears about ourselves confirmed. For example, if I grew up with a demanding parent, I would likely have a fear that I’m “not good enough”. In that case, any mistake pointed out to me by someone important (like my spouse) will trigger deep emotional pain and a strong impulse to protect myself (fight, freeze or flee responses).

In our experience, if people don’t have a deep and compassionate understanding of what the pain is that they have been compulsively using porn to escape, they will shift to a different escape (like compulsively working, exercising, drinking, or even doing “good works”) if they stop using porn. For many people in our culture, especially those socialised as male, this is a very foreign and frightening way of looking at themselves as it necessitates a level of vulnerability they have been trained to pathologise as “weakness”.

As a bit of an aside, we would discourage you from viewing your partner’s porn use as an “addiction”. This is a highly politicised and polarising term in the treatment of out-of-control sexual behaviour. While we have serious concerns about the impact of pornography on our society, we are also concerned at the widespread tendency toward labelling almost any use of porn that partners (or pastors) are not comfortable with as “addiction”. This seems to be prevalent but not at all limited to some religious communities and some American commentaries about porn use.

As we mentioned above, there will be reasons why he is using it so compulsively, and those need to be the focus. In practice, the word “addiction” often invites a focus on the “addictive substance” and shifts emphasis off the intra-psychic issues (i.e. the emotional pain, especially feelings of shame) that are fuelling the behaviour. He needs to be talking vulnerably about why he has been so unwilling to take responsibility for himself in many areas, not simply “beating his porn addiction”.

If your goal in couple therapy is to have an emotionally intimate partnership, then it will require this level of vulnerability from both of you. Hopefully, you will have a skilled therapist to guide you in this and maintain your safety. So, as well as your husband needing to understand how self-protectively he has been behaving, you will also need to look at your contribution to the culture of the relationship.

Psychologists Verity Thom and Nic Beets are specialist relationship and sex therapists. Photo / Dean Purcell

If we have assessed things accurately, then you will need to understand why you have been willing to accommodate and appease, to accept an inequitable relationship, for so long. You may have raised your concerns ineffectually, for example, by bringing things up with no follow-through on the boundaries you were trying to set. This is a common place for women in hetero relationships to find themselves. Still, every woman needs to have a compassionate but clear understanding of her journey to tolerating being mistreated.

You may also need to look at why you experience his porn use as “cheating”. While this is a common feeling, it’s not a fact and will likely be experienced by your partner as an unhelpful exaggeration. The thought is not the deed, and there is an essential difference between self-pleasure activities involving media and having sex with other people. This subjective experience of “being cheated on” is not universal (many people are pretty comfortable with their partner’s having a private masturbatory life) and may suggest issues of low self-worth or insecurity in yourself that could be helpful to examine.

If the two of you can have a consistent experience of emotional intimacy, mutual respect and self-responsibility over many months, both in and out of the therapy room, then it would make sense for you to move back in with him.

• Verity & Nic are psychologists and family therapists who have specialised in relationship and sex therapy for more than 25 years. They have been working on their own relationship for more than 40 years and have two adult children.