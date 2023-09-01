Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Art in the Park award winner Volker Hawighorst’s sustainability crusade

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
New Plymouth artist Volker Hawighorst. Photo / Mark Dwyer

New Plymouth artist Volker Hawighorst. Photo / Mark Dwyer

New Plymouth artist Volker Hawighorst, who practised as an architect in Germany, explains how hundreds of thousands of recycled plastic bread tags have ended up in his work.

My dad always collected old newspapers. There

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle