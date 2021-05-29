Argentine news presenter announces death of wrong William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare died in 1616. Photo / AP

A man can die but once, yet William Shakespeare appeared to have managed the impossible when an Argentine news anchor solemnly announced the playwright had sadly just passed away.

In a mixup dubbed a "comedy of errors", Canal 26 newsreader Noelia Novillo confused the bard with 81-year-old William "Bill" Shakespeare, the first man to receive the Pfizer vaccination, who died from an unrelated illness this week.

William Shakespeare died in 1616, but Bill, referred to by the presenter as "one of the most important writers in the English language", died earlier this week after a stroke.

"We've got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man," Novillo told viewers. "We're talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We'll let you know how and why it happened."

Bill was "for me the master" she added, as footage of played in the 8-10pm slot of the pensioner receiving his jab at Coventry's University Hospital in December.

Esto es increíble no puedo dejar de verlo pic.twitter.com/Ha8DUNuTYj — Fato Gloro (@cruziisimo) May 28, 2021

"An error of just four centuries," said one viewer as the presenter was roundly humiliated online, with clips of her gaffe going viral around the world.

"Such a fuss over William Shakespeare's death, but they didn't mention that he was in such a bad way that he hadn't produced a hit in centuries," added another. "Overrated."

Actress Anne Hathaway, who shares the same name as the original Shakespeare's wife, was offered condolences by many.

"Thoughts and prayers for Anne Hathaway. Covid is taking a lot of folks lately," one wrote.

Sad to read the first man to get the Covid jab, William Shakespeare, 81, has died of unrelated condition. He inspired this terrific @newyorkpost splash in December. pic.twitter.com/OtK8DABZm7 — Matt Nixson (@MattNixson) May 25, 2021

Pictures of the Former Rolls Royce worker receiving his coronavirus injection made the front page of several newspapers last year. The New York post dedicated its entire splash to Bill, leading with the headline "Taming of the Flu".

The father-of-two and grandfather-of-four, who lived in Brownshill Green, Coventry, was "hugely proud" of receiving his vaccination, according to his wife of 53 years.

"He loved seeing the media coverage and the positive difference he was able to make to the lives of so many," Joy Shakespeare said after her husband's death on May 20.

"He often talked to people about it and would always encourage everyone to get their vaccine whenever he could."