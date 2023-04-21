Anzac biscuits with the addition of apricots and raisins might just become a family favourite. Photo / Getty Images

Anzac biscuits with the addition of apricots and raisins might just become a family favourite. Photo / Getty Images

Whether you’re up with the dawn services or take the opportunity to sleep in on a weekday, Anzac Day is a chance to share good home-cooked food with family and friends.

From Anzac biscuits - crispy or chewy - to a flavoursome pork belly with roast apples and a warming crumble that makes the most of seasonal fruit, here are five great recipes to try that may just become annual favourites.

Granola

If you make it the night before, you have an absolute right to stand at the open fridge door and scoff a bit before heading to an early-morning Anzac Day parade. You’ll be home again by 6am anyway to cover your tracks and serve it up as a delightful breakfast for your family too.

Annabel Langbein’s gourmet granola uses vanilla, nuts and dried fruit and also works as a dessert.

Granola can last for weeks and work as a breakfast or dessert element. Photo / Getty Images

Extra crispy Anzac biscuits

There are two camps when it comes to biscuits: chewy or crispy. If you’re in the latter, you’ll love this crunchy number from Kathy Paterson that includes apricots and raisins.

Anzac biscuits can be made crisp by putting them back in the oven for a little longer. Photo / Getty Images

Chewy Anzac biscuits

For those who are skewed towards a biscuit with chew, these Anzac cookies from Karena & Kasey Bird are just the ticket. What’s more, they recommend using them to sandwich wads of rum and raisin ice cream between.

Elevate your Anzac biscuits by turning them into ice cream sandwiches. Photo / Doug Sherring

Pork belly with roasted apples

If Anzac poses a particularly long day for you and it’s feeling like a while since that 6am granola for breakfast, get stuck into this pork belly. Serve it sliced on warm buns for lunch or as an impressive dish to put on the dinner table.

Impress your family this Anzac Day with a home-cooked meal. Photo / Deborah Aspray

Anzac crumble

As winter’s chill seeps in, warming puddings will be a welcome note to end a meal on. Allyson Gofton’s Anzac crumble uses poached seasonal fruit - ideal if you’ve found yourself with a glut of feijoas recently.

Make the most of seasonal fruit with this warming Anzac crumble. Photo / Lottie Hedley



