Pear, walnut and halloumi salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





As we drive around France, in the boot of our car you’ll find a well-stocked chilly bin, a box of pantry supplies, a picnic rug and a thermos. Most days there’s a trip to the market to get fresh supplies and bread.

It didn’t take long for us to start cooking our own food here. For all the fresh vegetables you see at the market, the French aren’t big on vegetables with their meals, other than pommes frites. Accustomed as we are back at home to a vege-centric diet, after a few days our digestive systems started to feel like the inside of several overstocked fridges. And so we have taken to picnic lunches with a loaf of fresh bread from the bakery, a slice of paté or terrine, salad greens, cucumber, radishes, some cornichons from a jar and a couple of pieces of cheese. Then dinners with lots of vegetables. The simple elements that (currently) bring our meals together and makes them taste “French” are Dijon mustard, garlic, lemons, red wine vinegar, thyme and white wine. I’ve been making a big jar of a simple Dijon vinaigrette with nothing more than a big dollop of Dijon mustard, ½ cup olive oil, about 3 Tbsp of red wine vinegar (more if you like it tangier, less if you like it softer) and a little salt and pepper. Sometimes I’ll add a little finely grated or minced garlic but usually not. Shaken up in a jar and drizzled over French bread filled with paté and greens or tossed through salad leaves, it delivers the je ne sais quoi elements that make us feel like we are in France, eating French food.

Whenever I make a big hearty stew or slow cook, I like to serve a salad on the side, it helps cut the richness of the meal and offers a fresh zingy counterpoint to the meal. Sometimes I’ll roast up a tray of root vegetables - carrots, beets, pumpkin, parsnip and wedges of red onion. Everything gets doused with a good glug of olive oil, a small drizzle of vinegar or pomegranate molasses and a pinch of sugar, along with a good sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper. I spread it out in a single layer in the roasting dish (lined with baking paper for easy clean-up), and after about 45-50 minutes at 180C the vegetables will be golden and tender. I leave them to cool in the tray, then toss through some baby spinach or rocket and a few toasted walnuts, hazelnuts or almonds. If I’m serving this as a meal in its own right, I’ll often add some cooked and cooled quinoa to the salad greens to boost the protein component.

Here are some other winter salads that fit the bill as either a starter or a lunch.





Pear, walnut and halloumi salad

Peppery watercress, creamy halloumi cheese and sweet pear harmonise beautifully in this lovely salad. I prefer to use Cypriot-style halloumi as it holds its shape nicely.





Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 6 as a starter





4 Tbsp neutral oil (e.g. grapeseed)

1 cup fresh walnut pieces

2 just-ripe pears

Juice of ½ lemon

250g halloumi, thinly sliced

150g fresh watercress sprigs or baby spinach leaves

1-2 avocados, cut into chunks (optional)

Salt and ground black pepper





Heat 3 Tbsp of the neutral oil in a frying pan and fry the walnuts over a medium heat until lightly browned – about 2-3 minutes. Lift out of the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel. Reserve the oil to dress the salad. Alternatively, roast them dry on an oven tray at 180C for 12-15 minutes.

Halve and core the pears and slice each half into 6-8 wedges. Place in a mixing bowl and toss gently with the lemon juice.

Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Fry the halloumi slices until they are golden on both sides.

Place watercress or spinach in a large mixing bowl. Add the pears and their juices, the walnuts and their oil (if the walnuts have been baked, add 2 Tbsp olive oil), the fried halloumi and the avocado, if using. Season to taste with salt and pepper then toss gently. Transfer to a serving bowl or individual plates to serve.





Provencal egg salad with aioli. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Provencal egg salad with aioli

At this time of year, jarred peppers are a good option for this easy, tasty salad. If I’m having people over, I often flake over some hot smoked salmon. You can also take this in a Nicoise direction with a can of tuna and some anchovies.





Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 2 as a side or light lunch

Aioli makes 2½ cups, keeps for several weeks in the fridge





3 handfuls of watercress or baby spinach

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved

2 roasted red peppers, peeled and cut into strips (can use jarred)

1-2 Tbsp pitted black olives

AIOLI

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

½ tsp fine white pepper

3 Tbsp lemon juice

3 fresh egg yolks or 2 whole eggs

2 cups grapeseed oil or half extra virgin olive oil, half grapeseed oil

3 fat cloves garlic





Make the aioli (you will have lots more than you need). Place all the ingredients except the oil and garlic in a food processor and blitz to combine. With the motor running, slowly add the oil in a thin stream until the mixture thickens to a creamy sauce. Add the garlic and blend until smoothly incorporated. If it gets too thick, thin it with a little hot water.

Aioli will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Arrange watercress on a serving platter, top with the eggs, sliced pepper and olives. Mix ¼ cup aioli with about 1 Tbsp water to thin it to a drizzling consistency. Drizzle over the salad.





Leeks vinaigrette. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Leeks vinaigrette

You often find this recipe served as a starter in bistros around Paris. You can also use medium-sized leeks, just cut in quarters half lengthwise, leaving the root end attached so they hold together. The honey mustard dressing makes more than you’ll need for this recipe, but it keeps in the fridge for at least a week and is delicious used on all kinds of salads.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 4

The dressing makes ¾ cup, keeps for 2-3 weeks in the fridge

TANGY HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

1½ tsp light honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

½ cup neutral oil, eg grapeseed

½ clove garlic, crushed

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

LEEKS

10 baby leeks or 5 medium leeks

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup white wine

Place all the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake to combine. Put to one side.

Halve the leeks lengthwise and wash well, removing any grit or soil. Lay leeks flat in a large, deep frying pan or pot. Pour over boiling water to just cover, add wine, salt and extra virgin olive oil and simmer gently until tender, about 12-15 minutes.

Drain leeks thoroughly. Divide between 4 serving plates and drizzle each one with 1 Tbsp honey mustard dressing.









Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Provencal egg salad)

Batch Winery Waiheke Island Thomas Blanc De Gris NV ($50)

My first instinct when confronted by creamy, mustardy, eggy goodness is to reach for a great sparkling wine. Loads of proper grown-up wine-and-food-folk say that prosecco or cava are the go-to styles for this sort of egg salad, however, I’m hands-down, fangirling over this fizzy blend of pinot gris and flora. The flora grape is a cross between gewurztraminer and semillon but if that all sounds too frilly for you, fret not. This wine has a calm, soothing apple-laced elegance to it. Clean, zesty, aromatic (but subtly so) and the palate has nutty, lemony richness and a long, creamy finish that is a total triumph with this recipe. Batchwinery.com

(Pear, walnut and halloumi Salad)

Astrolabe Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022 ($28)

I love the salty flavour and squeaky texture of halloumi. I love the subtle sweetness of pears and the hint of astringency in their skins. I love the earthy, creamy oiliness and the chewy skin tannins that walnuts offer. I love how Astrolabe’s pinot gris is saturated with poached quince, baked pear and strudel spices, so this salad and wine combo has well and truly sent me on a swoon-inducing orgy of flavour that really should carry a “themes may disturb some viewers” warning. Love it. Oh wait. I already said that. Astrolabewines.co.nz





(Leeks vinaigrette – honey mustard dressing)

Pask Declaration Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2020 ($40)

Now you may ask, why would I drop $40 on something that I’m only going to sip with some dressed leeks? And I would answer that these aren’t just any old leeks, and this is most definitely not just any old chardonnay. Ultra-stylish and saturated with grilled nectarine, spiced citrus, caramelised oak and buttered toast intensity, it’s no surprise that this wine is dripping with gold medals and 5-star ratings. Lip-smackingly lovely with these tender, slippery leeks, it’s the tastiest $40 you’ll spend this week. Pask.co.nz