Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s winter recipes: Green goodness risotto, chicken tagine, and spicy chicken noodle soup

Annabel Langbein
By
10 mins to read
Warm up this winter with comforting recipes like Annabel Langbein's fragrant chicken tagine. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Warm up this winter with comforting recipes like Annabel Langbein's fragrant chicken tagine. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

At this time of year, the sun doesn’t reach our little studio until around 11am. That is if it does actually appear. The ghastly inversion (Wānaka’s dark winter secret), which drapes the landscape

Green Goodness Risotto

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle