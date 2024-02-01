Raspberry & Lemon Yoghurt Loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

One of the lines in our family tree goes back to an early grandmother by the name of Anne Cave, born to convict parents in Sydney in 1827.

Anne’s mother, Susannah Dockerall, was deported from England to the Sydney penal colony for stealing a pair of stockings, while her father, Samuel Cave, also English, was convicted as a bigamist (having married four different women between 1814 and 1824). When they were finally pardoned in the mid 1830s, the couple emigrated to New Zealand with their young family, settling in Port Underwood in the Marlborough Sound. Here Samuel worked as a farmer and as a cooper making barrels for Jackie Guard’s whaling station. Anne, their eldest daughter, was around 8 when the family arrived here.

The Caves were some of the few Pākehā living in the area and were in close contact with both Te Rauparaha and Te Rangihaeata (Ngāti Toa). A place at the table was often set for these powerful chiefs.

In 1842, Anne was hurriedly married off to an English sea captain, William Boyce. The quote from the Te Ara dictionary states “The officiating minister, Samuel Ironside, reported: ‘She is very young – not 16. But reports to her discredit having prevailed, whether true or not, rendered it prudent for them to be married at once’.” Our family narrative has it that Anne had fallen in love with a local and was up the duff, and that the marriage was designed to prevent her abduction and marriage to a local Māori. Anne, who went on to have at least 12 children with her husband William, gained renown as a herbalist, and was often called on for medical help, particularly by local Māori.

I often think about the world that Anne would have inhabited here in New Zealand in the mid 1800s. Working as a herbalist in the 1800s would have required an extensive knowledge of native plants and the traditional Māori healing practices, Rongoā Māori. Plant remedies from native flora (Rongoā rākau) abound, and Anne’s healing toolkit would doubtless have included plants such as kawakawa, koromiko, mamaku, mahoe, makomako, karamu, kumarahou, mānuka and harakeke.

During WWII, koromiko wrapped in matchboxes were shared by Māori amongst British and Australian troops as an effective decoction for dysentery. To this day I will often infuse a few tiny tips of koromiko leaves (Hebe salicifolia) if I have an upset tummy. Mānuka and kānuka are also (easily identified) plants with multiple healing properties and the leaves and flowers make a great tea (the name tea-tree comes from the early bushmen who used mānuka and kānuka leaves to brew a drink similar to tea).

This Waitangi Day, pack a picnic and head to the bush. It’s such a great chance to feel connected to the whenua, and give thanks to nature and the native plants that were the sole medicinal source for people before the advent of Western medicine.

Here are three delicious, easily portable recipes to enjoy.

Pork Rillettes with Melba Toasts

You might think that making rillettes would be complicated but it’s an incredibly simple slow bake of pork with some aromatic flavourings. The recipe makes five one cup containers and freezes well, perfect to pull out for an impromptu occasion. The prune topping is optional but very delicious.

Ready in 3 1/2 hours

Makes five 1-cup dishes

800g skinless pork slices or skinless pork belly cut into finger-wide strips

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp salt

2 bay leaves

1 small bunch thyme or tarragon

2 whole star anise

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ cup white wine

¼ cup brandy

Prune topping:

250g pitted prunes

1 cup red wine

2 Tbsp sugar

¼ tsp ground cloves

Preheat oven to 150C. Arrange pork in a single layer in a shallow baking dish. Crush garlic to a paste with the salt using the flat side of a heavy knife on a chopping board and rub the paste over the meat. Scatter with the herbs and star anise and season with pepper. Pour the wine and brandy over the pork.

Cut a piece of baking paper to cover the pork snugly, place it over the meat then cover the entire dish with a lid or a tight seal of foil. Bake for 3 hours.

While the pork cooks, prepare the prune topping. Place the prunes in a small pot with the red wine, sugar and ground cloves. Cook for 12 minutes, then mash or purée until smooth, adding 2-3 Tbsp of water as needed to achieve a thick, jam-like consistency.

Remove the cooked pork from the oven and discard the herbs and star anise. Cool the meat then roughly cut it up and place it in a food processor with 3-4 Tbsp of the cooking liquid. Pulse to form a coarse, rough purée (don’t blend to a smooth paste). Divide pork rillettes into five 1-cup serving dishes, each about ¾ full. Spread the prune topping in a 1cm layer over the top. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 24 hours or up to 10 days. It can also be frozen. Serve with Melba Toasts, toasted bread or crackers.

Melba Toasts

Remove the crusts from a sandwich loaf and then flatten each slice with a rolling pin. Cut in half on the diagonal and spread out on a baking tray. Bake at 150C until very crisp and dry - about 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool and store in an airtight container. These stay fresh for weeks – if they get a little stale refresh in a pre-heated oven at 150C for 5 minutes to re-crisp.

Pork Rillettes with Melba Toasts. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Potato, Onion and Feta Frittata

Traditionally the potatoes are cooked in a lot of oil but I find it much easier (and the result is lighter) to boil the potatoes. It’s easy to burn the bottom so don’t be tempted to turn up the heat – some things you can get away with burning but eggs are not one of them.

Ready in 35 minutes

Serves 4-6

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, halved then thinly sliced

4 medium potatoes, peeled and boiled in salted water for 5 minutes

8-10 eggs

100g feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp salt

Several grinds black pepper

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley, dill or basil

Heat 2 Tbsp of the olive oil in a large oven-proof frying pan. Add onions and cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes until soft, but not browned. Slice cooked, cooled potatoes into ½cm thin slices.

Whisk eggs with salt and pepper. Add onions, potatoes, feta and parsley to eggs and stir to combine.

Heat the remaining oil in a large frypan over a low heat. Add egg and potato mixture. Move eggs around pan, using a spatula to loosen under the crust and allow raw egg to seep into the base. Once it starts to set, leave it to cook over gentle heat until starting to set around the edges (about 8 minutes).

Preheat the grill and grill until the top is set and golden and starting to puff. Eat straight away or leave to cool in the pan and serve at room temperature.

If you don’t have a heavy cast iron frying pan, place a large plate on top of the pan and carefully flip over to invert the frittata onto the plate then slide back into pan.

Potato Onion and Feta Frittata. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Raspberry & Lemon Yoghurt Loaf

This delicious loaf comes together in a flash and is tender and light. It also makes a great dessert served Greek yoghurt, a sprinkle of lemon zest, and fresh raspberries.

Ready in 1 hour

Serves 8–10

¾ cup plain unsweetened yoghurt

¾ cup neutral oil such as grapeseed oil

1½ cups sugar

2¼ cups plain flour or gluten-free flour

2 tsp baking powder

finely grated zest of 1 large lemon

3 eggs

2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

Preheat your oven to 170C/340F fanbake and line a 2 litre loaf tin with baking paper.

Place all the ingredients except the raspberries in a large bowl and stir until evenly combined. Very gently fold in half of the raspberries, then transfer the mixture to your prepared loaf tin. Press the remaining raspberries into the top of the loaf, then bake until the top is golden, bounces back when lightly pressed, and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (45–50 minutes). Remove from the oven and allow the loaf to cool in the tin before transferring to a serving plate.

If not serving at once, store in a covered container in the fridge, it will keep for about a week.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Pork rillettes with prune topping)

Anchorage Family Estate Nelson Pinot Gris 2023 ($18)

To seekers of long and vibrant finishes, energetic textures and wines heaving with notes of ripe pear, spiced apple, and quince paste, all your Christmasses will come at once. Classically styled, it’s crisp, sweetly fruited, and super-tasty. It’s exactly the sort of pinot gris that’ll wow the crowds and silence your enemies. And we love to silence our enemies, don’t we? Serve with this pork and prune rillettes recipe and also serve it very cold, which is the best temperature for revenge. anchoragefamilyestate.nz

(Potato, onion and feta frittata)

Kererū Flyboy Gluten-Free Rice Lager (330ml x 6 $42)

Let the sexy, savoury nature of this frisky frittata fly high with a tall, cool, frothy schooner of Flyboy. Got a case of the coeliacs and don’t want to get glutenised? Or a dicky tummy or bloated bowels? Then this crisp, bouncy, rice and sorghum-based brew has your abdominal health and safety sorted. Made with New Zealand Pacifica hops, it’s a clean, zesty, little pour of medium-bodied, malt-laced magic that roars with this recipe. kererubrewing.co.nz

(Raspberry & lemon yoghurt loaf)

Rockburn Stolen Kiss Central Otago Rosé ($32)

If alien beings arrived from outer space, held death rays to your head and demanded you tell them what one of New Zealand’s most famous rosés was, you’d best yell out “Stolen Kiss” or you’re custard. Lusciously lovely with this lemony loaf, it’s a sweetly fruity treat with a creaming soda, candy floss, raspberry, nectarine and toffee apple tone to it. Winemaker Malcolm Rees-Francis reckons it has “a flirtatious, simmering strawberry palate smeared with cherry lip gloss” – and I totally agree. Crafted from 100 per cent pinot noir grapes that’ve been “stolen” from Rockburn’s top pinot noir crop to create a pinky-perfect, morganite-coloured wine with a wallop of berry-drenched generosity on the finish. rockburn.co.nz