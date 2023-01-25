Voyager 2022 media awards
Annabel Langbein’s summer burger recipes. Yvonne Lorkin matches wines

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
10 mins to read
The ultimate beef burger. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

I worked out the other day that Kiwis are buying around 237 million burgers a year. My rationale was based on the number of buns McDonald’s purchases annually in New Zealand (95 million) and a

Asian chicken burgers with quick Vietnamese pickles

Spicy bean burgers

The ultimate beef burgers

Match these with ...

