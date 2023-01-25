The ultimate beef burger. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

I worked out the other day that Kiwis are buying around 237 million burgers a year. My rationale was based on the number of buns McDonald’s purchases annually in New Zealand (95 million) and a statistic I read recently that stated this same chain had around 40 per cent of the burger market here. I’d love you to tell me I’m wrong, but looking at the queues at drive-through fast food outlets everywhere, I think my sums are on the money here.

Given Ted and I and most of our friends fall into the category of almost never buying burgers, I figure there are a lot of people for whom the burger is a primary food group. A regular burger with no add-ons is likely to set you back at least $8 (and with all the extras can total over $30).

That’s around two billion bucks out of our pockets - just for a fix of a plain little burger.

I know it’s convenient and there’s no mess and no clean-up needed when you buy a burger, but this is one meal that’s actually super easy (and fun) to make at home. Store patties and buns in the freezer (commercial meat patties are often made with plain ground mince and frozen, no onion, spice or seasoning). Buy cheese, pickles, salad fixings or slaw and whatever other dressings and garnishes that take your fancy so that people can make up their own burgers to taste.

There are lots of ways to create your own signature version of a burger. If the meat is minced, you might grate some onion into it, or add Mexican spice, or Moroccan spice, or perhaps sriracha, soy, or miso for an umami hit - or just use plain old salt and pepper. If you aren’t using ground meat but a boneless chicken thigh or a thin sliver of steak for your burger, you might like to marinate it with Asian flavours or perhaps Mexican ones. Or buy a hunk of brisket or pork shoulder and slow-cook it for hours, then serve it shredded in the bun with a tangy slaw.

Just mixing your mayo with flavourings can change the entire flavour profile of your burger. Think wasabi mayo, sriracha mayo, Dijon mustard mayo, black garlic mayonnaise, blue cheese ranch dressing (made with mayo, sour cream and blue cheese), or blend your mayonnaise with anchovies, garlic and parmesan for a caesar style. A fresh salsa makes a tasty fresh topping for burgers - such as diced tomato mixed with minced chilli, coriander, lime juice and salt; or fresh pineapple or mango with chilli, lime and mint or Thai basil. Onion jam, chutney and mustard are other some burger topping contenders and, of course, there’s always the good old classic canned tomato sauce.

Mix-and-match burgers make for an easy help-yourself summer meal. Lay out all fixings and let everyone build their own. Accompany them with oven fries or kūmara wedges and a bowl of aioli and put out finger bowls with hot water and a wedge of lemon or a splash of vinegar.

It’s time for finger-licking fun.





Asian chicken burgers with quick Vietnamese pickles.

Asian chicken burgers with quick Vietnamese pickles

A simple Vietnamese marinade and some quick pickles transform everyday burgers into something special.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 6





6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Zest of 1 lemon or lime, finely grated

1 tsp grated lemongrass (optional)

2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice

1 Tbsp neutral oil, plus extra to cook

1 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste





QUICK ASIAN PICKLES

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

4 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp fine white pepper

1 cup peeled and spiralised or grated carrot

1 cup spiralised or grated zucchini





TO SERVE

6 soft buns or slider buns

½ cup good quality mayo, mixed with 2 Tbsp sriracha or kimchi

6 big sprigs coriander





To make quick Asian pickles, combine vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper in a non-corrosive bowl and stir to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the carrot and zucchini and stand for at least 15 minutes or chill for up to 24 hours. Drain well before using.

Combine chicken with all other ingredients and toss to coat. It can be prepared in advance, covered and chilled for up to 24 hours or frozen until needed.

Preheat a barbecue hotplate or heavy frying pan over a high heat. Add oil, then chicken, and cook, turning once, until chicken is browned and the juices run clear when pierced in the thickest part (about 20 minutes). You can also start the chicken in a frying pan or a barbecue hot plate and then, once browned, transfer it to a tray lined with baking paper for easy clean-up. Bake at 200C until the juices run clear when the chicken is pierced in the thickest part, 10-15 minutes.

While chicken cooks, slice buns in half horizontally, leaving a little attached at the back as a hinge. Toast buns on their cut sides. Serve chicken in buns with mayo, pickles and sprigs of coriander.





Spicy bean burgers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spicy bean burgers

If you want to make these vegan, use 3 Tbsp liquid from a can of chickpeas in place of the egg (known as aquafaba).





Ready in 20 mins + standing

Makes 4 burgers or lettuce wraps

400g can black or kidney beans, thoroughly drained

2 fat cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

1 egg

¼ cup chia seeds

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

1 Tbsp tahini

1 Tbsp rice flour, plus about ¼ cup, to coat

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper or a pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Ground black pepper, to taste

2 cooked beetroot, grated

A little neutral oil, to fry





TO SERVE

4 large lettuce leaves, to wrap, or toasted burger buns or other wrappers

Salad fixings of your choice, such as coleslaw, salad greens, avocado, red onion slices and grated carrot

Dressings of your choice, such as caramelised onion, yoghurt or good-quality mayonnaise and relish





Combine beans, garlic, lemon zest, egg, chia seeds, coriander leaves, tahini, rice flour, ground coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne pepper or chilli flakes and pepper in a food processor and whizz to puree. Add beetroot and pulse 2-3 times just to combine. Don’t over-blend the beetroot. Allow to stand for at least 30 minutes while the chia becomes gelatinous (this helps the patties hold their shape).

Divide mixture into quarters and form into 4 patties about 3cm thick. The mixture will be quite soft but shapeable – if it’s too wet add a little more rice flour. Dip in rice flour to coat on both sides and place on a plate ready to cook. These will keep in the fridge for several hours before cooking.

Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan or on a barbecue hotplate and cook patties over a medium heat until they are lightly browned and set (about 3 minutes each side).

To cook in the oven, preheat oven to 220 C fan bake, brush or spray patties with a little oil, arrange on a baking paper-lined oven tray and cook, turning halfway through cooking, until lightly browned and set (20 minutes).

Serve in toasted buns or lettuce leaf wraps with salad fixings and dressings of your choice.





The ultimate beef burger. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The ultimate beef burgers

Choose good quality beef mince for burger patties. The shaped patties can be frozen.





Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 4

500g lean beef mince

1 small onion or red onion, grated or very finely chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp tomato sauce

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp neutral oil, to cook

Slices of cheese or blue cheese (optional)

TO SERVE

4 soft burger buns

Salad fixings of your choice, such as tomato slices, lettuce leaves, rocket or baby spinach, gherkins, onion slices, canned beetroot slices, fried eggs and/or avocado slices

Dressings of your choice, such as mayonnaise or aioli, tomato relish or chutney









Mix all patty ingredients except oil until evenly combined. Divide mixture into 4, form each into a ball then press into a patty about 10cm in diameter. The patties can be prepared in advance, covered and chilled for up to 24 hours or frozen until needed.

Preheat a barbecue hotplate or heavy frying pan over a high heat. Add oil and, when it is hot, add patties and cook for 2 minutes until well browned. Turn, top each with a slice of cheese, if using, and cook until patties are cooked through and cheese is melted (another 2 minutes).

While the patties cook, slice burger buns in half horizontally. Toast buns on their cut sides.

Serve patties in buns with salad fixings and sauces or dressings of your choice.

Match these with ...





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Asian chicken burgers with quick Vietnamese pickles)

Crab Farm Hawke’s Bay Traminer Gris 2022 ($21)

If you’re a fan of big, generously flavoured white wines with buckets of personality and originality, then this could be your thing, Chandler Bing. The fabulous folk at Crab Farm have blended two of their richest, juiciest varieties (gewurztraminer and pinot gris) together, and the result is scented with the likes of lychee, fresh-cut cox’s orange apple and quince paste. Then it unfurls with creamy pear custard characters in the mouth. Fresh, focused, and floral, it offers refined, stylish tree fruit flavours, hints of nutmeg and persimmon, and cashew characters that make it amazing to drink with Asian anything. Crabfarmwinery.co.nz

(Spicy bean burgers)

Carrick Josephine Bannockburn Riesling 2021 ($34)

The name Josephine refers to the decorative variation of the “Carrick Bend” nautical knot that appears on the front of the label. The knot is a metaphor for how the winery brings together viticulture, winemaking and their place. It also includes local landmarks like the Carrick mountain range, the Carrick Riding and the Carrick goldfields. So if you love riesling that roars with ripe apple and luscious lime and heaves with honeysuckle, then strap yourself in because this new release by winemaker Rosie Menzies hits the high notes. Beautifully balanced and unashamedly citrus-centric, it’s an energy injection for even the most jaded taste buds. Chill it down to accentuate the citrus characters, elongate the flavours, and enjoy its marathon-like finish. Carrick.co.nz

(The ultimate beef burgers)

Leveret Estate Reserve Hawke’s Bay Merlot Cabernet 2020 ($26)

Eating burgers isn’t something you can do sexily. Unless you’re Anya Taylor-Joy of course. Her character Margot gets to masticate Chef Slowik’s meaty offering in the mind-bending movie The Menu. However, any sauce in the corners of your mouth, aioli down your arms and any bits of tomato on your T-shirt are forgiven if you have a glass of this elegantly structured, savoury, earthy and slightly smoky merlot cabernet. Laced with cocoa, pepper, dark plum and blackberry characters, it’ll elevate any beef burger into supermodel, A-list status. Blackmarket.co.nz















