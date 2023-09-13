Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The war on evil pantry pests: Annabel Langbein’s recipes for a spring clean on staples

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Gourmet granola. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Gourmet granola. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


I’ve been sorting through my pantry this past week, having discovered a trail of horrible cobwebby threads through packets of pasta, rolled oats, rice, dried fruit and nuts. Somewhere in there, evil pantry moths

Gourmet granola

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Five-seed fitness loaf

Lamb and barley soup

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle