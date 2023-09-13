Gourmet granola. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





I’ve been sorting through my pantry this past week, having discovered a trail of horrible cobwebby threads through packets of pasta, rolled oats, rice, dried fruit and nuts. Somewhere in there, evil pantry moths are lurking, producing a kazillion horrid weevils. I thought in Wānaka it would be too cold for them, but I was wrong. There’s only one continent in the entire world these small mealy moths don’t live on, and that’s Antarctica. Even worse, these same wretched little weevils are causing havoc in my wardrobe, eating avenues of tiny holes in all my woolly jumpers. Apparently, it’s the keratin they love, the protein found in natural fibres like wool, cotton and silk. Knowing this does not make me any happier.

Often weevils are in the food when you buy it, and their fondness for dried foods (rice, grains, flour, pasta, cereals, dried fruits, spices, seeds and nuts) makes them a major pest in food storage facilities. Transferring dried food to tightly sealed containers as soon as you get it home from the store is one way to contain the problem. Freezing the food for three or four days will kill any eggs, larvae (weevils) and moths. In another couple of weeks, as the moths start to hatch, I will put out pheromone moth traps, as these attract the male moths to a sticky end.

Weevils aside, most pantry items tend not to improve with age. The exceptions to this are fish sauce and vinegar, where time in the bottle actually improves their flavours. On the other hand, you don’t want baking powder or yeast that has expired, as the rise you are expecting just won’t happen. “Best By” and “Best Before” (rather than food safety recommendations “Use By” or “Use Before”) are merely the manufacturer’s estimate of how long the product will remain at peak quality. The storage time shown is for best quality only - after that, the products texture, colour or flavour may change but, in most cases, it will still be safe to consume if it has been stored properly, the package is undamaged and there are no signs of spoilage.

Oils, grains and grain products that contain oils such as flour and wheatgerm, rice, nuts and seeds can and will go rancid with time (and with weevil infestation). The higher the fat/oil content the faster this happens. If you store these items in the fridge or the freezer they’ll last dramatically longer. The best test for rancidity is your nose - that slightly bitter, off smell of rancid food is unmistakable. Rancid food not only tastes bad but is also carcinogenic, so if you have ascertained something is rancid, the bin is the only place for it.

Here then, are some useful and delicious things to make with your pantry supplies before they expire or the dreaded weevils get to them.





Gourmet granola





Store-bought granola and muesli can be incredibly expensive, yet it’s so simple to make your own. Vary the nuts or dried fruit depending on what’s in your pantry. Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are a lot cheaper than almonds and macadamias.





Ready in 1 hour

Makes about 20 serves





8 cups jumbo rolled oats

2 cups thread coconut

1 cup coarsely chopped almonds

2 cups whole cashew nuts or chopped macadamias

12-16 coarsely chopped brazil nuts (optional)

½ cup honey

¾ cup apple juice

½ cup neutral oil, eg grapeseed

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup coarsely chopped dried apricots and/or dried mangos





Preheat oven to 150C. Divide the rolled oats, coconut and nuts between 2 large roasting trays and mix to combine. In a small saucepan or microwave-proof bowl heat honey and apple juice, stirring until honey is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in oil and vanilla.

Divide honey and oil mixture between the 2 trays of dry ingredients, adding about a third at a time and mixing well between additions to coat evenly.

Bake until crisp and golden (about 40-45 minutes). After 20 minutes, start stirring regularly to ensure even cooking. Remove from the oven and stir in the cranberries, apricots and/or mangos, if using.

Allow to cool before storing in an airtight container. It will keep for up to a month or longer if stored in the fridge.





Five-seed fitness loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Five-seed fitness loaf





This super-simple bread doesn’t require any kneading and rises in the oven at a low temperature before the temperature is turned up for it to bake. I make this recipe every week – it slices thinly for delicious sandwiches and also makes fabulous toast.

Ready in 1 hour, 15 minutes

Makes 2 loaves

1½ cups boiling water

1 Tbsp honey

2½ cups cold water

6 tsp instant dry yeast granules

2 Tbsp chia seeds

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup bran flakes

2½ cups wholemeal flour

3 cups high-grade white flour

3 tsp salt

1 cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup linseeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds, divided

Preheat oven to lowest setting (no more than 65C fan bake/ 80C regular bake) and line two 8-cup (2-litre) capacity loaf tins with baking paper. Boil a jug of water.

In a large bowl, mix the boiling water with the honey until dissolved. Add the cold water, then mix in the yeast and the chia seeds and put to one side for 10 minutes.

Stir the yeast and chia mixture to evenly combine, then add the olive oil, bran, white and wholemeal flours, salt and all the seeds, reserving ¼ cup pumpkin seeds for garnish. Mix with a large spoon until evenly combined. The mixture will be gloopy and just hold its shape. If it seems dry, add a little more water.

Divide mixture between prepared loaf tins. Wet the palm of your hand and use to flatten the top evenly. Snip through the top of each loaf with a pair of kitchen scissors in 3 or 4 places so the loaves rise evenly without splitting. Sprinkle 2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds over the top of each loaf before placing in the preheated oven.

Leave to rise in the oven for 20 minutes and then turn up the temperature to 190C fan bake/210C regular, and bake for a further 45-50 minutes. The loaves will be deeply golden and firm to the touch and should sound hollow when tapped. Stand for 5 minutes before turning out of the tins on to a baking rack. Leave to fully cool before slicing. This bread stays fresh for several days and can be frozen.





Lamb and barley soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lamb and barley soup

The meaty bones from a leftover lamb roast also work well in this soup in place of the raw lamb shanks, or take the idea to transform any kind of leftover stew or roast the next day. You’ll need about a cup of shredded meat and if you have leftover large bones you can throw them in the pot as well. Just add your favourite pulses or grains, whatever winter vegetables you have in the fridge and a couple of litres of well-flavoured stock and simmer until the grains or pulses are tender. Discard bones before serving.

Ready in about 3 hours

Serves 8





3 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, diced

2 Tbsp tomato paste

2 lamb shanks or the meaty bones from a leftover lamb or beef roast

12 cups water

500g pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cut into small chunks

2 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 bay leaves

2 x 400g cans chopped or diced tomatoes

1 cup dried soup mix or plain barley, lentils or farro

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup chopped parsley leaves, to serve





Heat oil in a very big pot and cook onions over a gentle heat until softened, about 8 minutes. Add tomato paste and sizzle for another minute or two, stirring frequently.

Add lamb shanks and water bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 2 hours or until meat is falling from the bones.

Lift out lamb and reserve stock. When shanks are cool enough to handle, shred meat and discard bones. Add meat back to the stock pot with all other ingredients except parsley and simmer for 40 minutes or until grains are tender.

Lift out bay leaves and discard. Taste and adjust seasonings. Garnish with parsley and serve hot. It will keep 2-3 days in the fridge and freezes well.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Gourmet granola)

Villa Maria Sparkling Cuvee Brut NV ($17)

I know you’re thinking what in the great gods of the north is Yvonne doing recommending a wine to go with granola, but here me out. Granola (created by American physician James Caleb Jackson) is very different from muesli (invented by Swiss doctor and nutritionist Maximillian Bircher-Benner) in that its nuts and seeds are usually mixed with honey, maple syrup or sweeteners like juice, then baked into clusters that are then eaten cold. With milk. Or you could nibble these crunchy clusters dry, then wash them down with a flute full of this deliciously crisp and creamy, nutty-textured, nice-on-your-wall sparkling wine. Crafted from chardonnay and pinot noir grown in Gisborne, it’s loaded with lemony richness and has a juicy, plump mouthfeel and a long, textural finish. Widely available in supermarkets.

(The fitness loaf)

8 Wired Sad Hill Texas Brown Ale 440ml ($8.99)

When I see a sensationally seedy loaf like this one, I naturally want to carve off doorstep-sized slices and launch into a heaving, hearty, ploughman’s lunch of some description. So naturally one needs a rich, sturdy-yet-cleansing ale to accompany all that grainy, bready goodness. The Sad Hill fits the bill beautifully with its hop-driven, biscuit-edged, moreish mouthfeel and its big old nutty finish.

8wired.co.nz

(Lamb and barley soup)

Te Kairanga Estate Martinborough Pinot Noir 2021 ($27)

Tickets have just gone on sale for the 2023 Toast Martinborough Festival, and Te Kairanga are one of the foundation members, having participated since its inception in 1992! Thirty years on and their pinot noir just keeps getting better and better. It’s now a bit of a local star and I’m convinced it’s got spring lamb soup written all over it. Soothing and smooth and saturated with wild cherry, berry and rhubarb notes, this classically styled pinot is refreshingly spicy, roaring with flavour and just like those lambies, it’s gambolling with goodness. A perfect match.

Glengarrywines.co.nz