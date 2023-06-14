Lamb and white bean minestrone. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

A heavy pall of fog blankets the landscape. It followed me up from Dunedin yesterday, driving everyone off the streets with its icy cloak, making for a bleak and desolate journey. There’s a degree of consolation knowing that the shortest day of the year will be upon us in just four more sleeps and from then on, the days will gradually begin to lengthen out again. The coldest of winter weather has yet to come but it’s the light, or rather the lack of it, that makes these days feel hemmed-in, drab and dreary.

It’s always around now that I find myself reaching for the soup pot. There’s something infinitely comforting about a brew of vegetables and bones simmering away on the stovetop, filling the house with heartwarming smells.

Thinking about soup got me thinking about pots. Kitchens and pots go hand-in-hand, along with heat and water. It’s hard to imagine a kitchen without them. But it wasn’t always like this. Bee Wilson’s fascinating book, Consider the Fork, A History of How we Eat and Cook, unearths curious histories about the roles that the inventions of the kitchen - rice cookers, egg timers, coffee machines, toasters and pots, (among many other things) - have played in the evolution of our species.

Wilson tells us that evidence of roasting goes back hundreds of thousands of years, while clay cooking pots date back only 8000 or 9000 years. As she points out, “If you had only encountered cold water, how would you come up with the idea of heating it in order to cook [in] it? Water and fire are opposites -enemies even … Cooking in hot water would not have seemed the obvious next step to someone who had never done it.”

Having spent considerable time and effort getting your fire going, it must have felt totally counterintuitive to bring water into the equation. And then there was the matter of figuring out how to create a container that would withstand heat without leaking. Boiling, along with frying, requires a vessel that is both waterproof and fireproof.

Suffice to say, these days we have metal pots in all shapes and sizes, offering varying degrees of conductivity and surfaces that won’t stick. When it comes to a big stock/soup pot, I’m going to suggest stainless steel as your best option. It’s reasonably easy to clean, and won’t pit on the bottom. Also, it won’t react to the addition of any acid such as the good squeeze of lemon juice or generous splash of cider vinegar (about 1 Tbsp) that you will want to add when you are boiling up bones for stock, to help draw minerals out of the bones (a splash of vinegar or lemon juice just before serving also gives your soup a clean, bright finish).

The simple ritual of boiling bones in a great big pot and then adding fresh vegetables or pulses is the means to creating all manner of delicious soups, guaranteed to warm your belly and uplift your spirits.













Lamb & white bean minestrone





This makes a big pot that you can reheat during the week or freeze. It makes a terrific winter lunch or supper and needs nothing more than a loaf of bread and a glass of good red wine. If you’ve got a leftover lamb roast with a bit of meat left on it, use that instead of the shanks, and just boil until the meat falls off the bone. I like to start with dried beans but if you are in a hurry you can use 5 cans of white beans.





Ready in 4½ hours

Serves 12

3 cups white beans, soaked in cold water overnight and drained

2 lamb shanks

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

½ cup tomato paste

1½ Tbsp sweet smoked paprika

1 whole head garlic, cloves peeled and minced

3 onions, peeled, halved and cut in thin wedges

2 x 400g cans tomatoes in juice, chopped

5 potatoes, peeled and chopped

4 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 leeks, thinly sliced including green ends or ¼ small cabbage, thinly sliced

2 cups chopped green vegetables or frozen peas or beans (optional)

1⁄2 cup chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper





Place the lamb shanks in a big pot with 4 litres hot water and the vinegar. Simmer, covered for 1 hour, skimming off any scum that forms. Add beans, tomato paste, smoked paprika, garlic and onions and simmer, uncovered, for a further 2-2½ hours or until beans are just tender and the meat is falling off the bone. Remove shanks and when cool enough to handle, strip the meat off the bone. Shred the meat finely, discarding any fat. Return to the pot along with the canned tomatoes and chopped root vegetables. Simmer for 30 minutes. Soup can be prepared to this point and chilled. Just before serving time, add the leeks or cabbage and green or frozen vegetables and simmer gently, uncovered, for about 15 minutes until very tender. Mix in parsley and adjust seasonings to taste.





Black bean & bacon soup. Photo / Aaron McLean

Black bean & bacon soup





Beans and bacon are a timeless combination and this soup is the ultimate cold buster - warming you down to the tips of your toes. If your bacon bones are overly salty (taste a little bit of the meat), cover them with boiling water and soak for 30 minutes, then drain and cook as below.





Ready in 4 hours

Serves 6

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, finely diced

4 fat cloves garlic, crushed

3 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1½ Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli flakes

3 Tbsp tomato paste

2 x 400g cans tomatoes in juice

1kg bacon bones or a smoked bacon hock

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

200g Rookwurst or Kransky smoked sausage, thinly sliced

3 cups cooked black beans (2 x 400g cans rinsed and drained)

1 cup chopped coriander





Heat oil in a large pot and sizzle onion, garlic, celery and spices over low heat until softened but not browned.

Add tomato paste and stir over heat for a minute then add 12 cups water, tomatoes and bacon bones or hock.

Simmer over low heat until bacon is very tender, about 2½ hours, removing any surface scum with a slotted spoon. Lift out bacon and, when cool enough to handle, strip meat from bones, discarding fat. Shred meat finely and return to pot with sausage and beans. Simmer for another hour. Adjust seasoning to taste and stir in coriander.





Cauliflower & blue cheese soup. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth Photography

Cauliflower & blue cheese soup





When cauliflower is in season (which in my garden is right now) this is a great soup to make.





Ready in about 50 minutes

Serves 6





1 cauliflower, cut into florets

2 Tbsp butter

Salt and ground white pepper

8 cups vegetable or chicken stock

100g blue cheese, crumbled

3 Tbsp chopped parsley

2 cups milk

½ cup cream

Salt and ground white pepper

TO SERVE

4 rashers bacon (optional)

½ cup hazelnuts





Preheat oven to 180C.

Place the cauliflower in a pot of lightly salted boiling water and boil for 10 minutes. Drain well and spread out in a roasting dish. Dot with butter or drizzle with oil and season to taste with salt and white pepper to taste. Roast for 30-40 minutes, until tender and starting to caramelise around the edges.

While cauliflower is cooking, if using bacon fry until crispy in a little oil. Drain on a paper towel and put to one side. Roast the hazelnuts on a baking tray until skins start to split and they smell aromatic (12-15 minutes). Tip on to a clean tea towel and rub off the loose skins (they won’t all come off). Reserve to one side.

Puree cooked cauliflower until smooth, then transfer the puree to a large pot. Add stock, blue cheese, parsley, milk and cream. Bring to a simmer, stirring, and adjust seasonings to taste. Spoon into serving bowls and garnish with bacon, if using, and hazelnuts.









Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Black bean and bacon soup)

Jules Taylor ‘The Jules’ Gisborne Rosé 2022 ($25)

This is one of those hearty, rib-sticking, salivatingly salty soups that screams out to be paired with a plush, plump, punchy rosé like this new release from Jules Taylor. Based in Marlborough, Jules has travelled northward to Gisborne to find a few tonnes of ripe, plummy merlot to fashion into a rosé with enough weight and body to bounce through even the frostiest of winter days. Deliciously dry with bright berry fruit notes, soft pepper, dried herb and redcurrant characters – it’s a lip-smacker with this beany, bacony soup. Julestaylor.com

(Lamb and white bean minestrone)

Astrolabe Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019 ($35)

Just like the Moccona ads, this minestrone haft meer mmmmm. The tender, savoury lamb flavours and the creaminess of the white beans have me immediately reaching for the smooth, soothing, softly spiced flavour saturation of this Southern Valley-grown pinot noir. Gentle cherry, black tea, and soft dried herb and cocoa characters on the nose and palate, combined with refreshing textures and delicious density, makes this wine an absolute mouth-cuddle with minestrone. Astrolabewines.co.nz

(Roasted cauliflower and blue cheese soup)

Matawhero Barrel Fermented Gisborne Chardonnay 2021 ($31)

What to do when two of your favourite things present themselves in one dish? Add one more, right! One of the great wonders of the modern age is how beautiful roasted cauliflower and chardonnay are as a couple. Add a crumble of blue cheese and you’ve got a very sexy and fabulously feral throuple. The chardonnay must, however, be a rich, ripe, robustly-structured example heaving with roast peach, caramelised toasty oak, creamy, refreshing textures and nutty, nougat notes to do this soup justice, which is why this wine from Matawhero is total magic. Matawhero.co.nz